Greensburg VFD holds 113th memorial service

The Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department’s 113th annual Firemen’s Memorial Service honored 13 members, along with two of the company’s former bloodhounds, on Saturday, Aug. 28, at the department’s 64th annual banquet.
Because of coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions, the annual ceremony and banquet had been on hold since May 2019.
The lives of departed longtime serving members were remembered for their service to the department and the community.
More than 100 department members and family members honored the following active life member firefighters: Hose Co. No. 1, Robert Altman, who died May 2, 2021, with 59 years of service; Hose Co. No. 1, William Anderson, who died April 17, 2020, with 60 years of service; John J. Carroll, who died Dec. 18, 2019, with 70 years of service; Truck Co. No. 2, Thomas Leasure, who died Oct. 15, 2020, with 50 years of service, and David Quist, who died Oct. 17, 2019, with 47 years of service; Hose Company No. 3, Patrick Cribbs, who died Nov. 17, 2020, with 52 years of service, and John “Jack” Rohrbacher, who died June 23, 2019, with 72 years of service; Hose Company No. 6, Ellis Claar, who died July 7, 2019, with 50 years of service; and Thomas Jablonsky, who died Dec. 21, 2020, with 52 years of service; Hose Co. No. 7, Oscar Carlson, who died Nov. 14, 2019, with 68 years of service; William Bickel, who died May 26, 2020, with 43 years of service, and Richard A. Fry, who died June 24, 2021, with 48 years of service.
Also honored at the service was longtime fire department chaplain, the Rev. Dr. Robert S. McKie, who died June 2, 2020, along with two Greensburg bloodhounds that passed away this year. Bloodhound sisters Fancy, handled by Doug Fordyce, died on Jan. 20, 2021, with 10 years of service, and bloodhound Sophy, handled by Elysia Battistella, died on July 6, 2021, with 11 years of service.
The evening’s event, catered by Rizzo’s Banquet and Catering, also honored those who marked 25 years of department service and life membership status: Jeffrey T. Swartz, Hose Co. No. 1; Jeffrey A. Guiddy, Truck Co. No. 2; Steven Rossi, Hose Co. No. 3; Willie Demorest and Ryan Kempert, Hose Co. No. 6; Richard J. Fry and Robert A. Baker, Hose Co. No. 7; and Jerry Vernail, Hose Co. No. 8. Also honored were individuals with 50 years of department service, including: Joseph Niedzalkoski, Hose Co. No. 3.; Mike J. Wisneski, Hose Co. No. 6; Edward Haines, Hose Co. No. 7, and Clyde J. Snyder and George M. McFarland, both of Hose Co. No. 8. Each were honored with citations by state Rep. Eric Nelson.
Fire Chief Thomas M. Bell presented Firefighter of the Year awards to: Co. 1 – Bill Koker; Co. 2 – Joe Wagner; Co. 6 – Carolyn Campbell; Co. 7 – Richard A. Fry, and Co. 8 – Roman Carloni. Junior firefighter Brett Steele of Co. 7 received the Junior Firefighter of the Year award.
Department President Rick Steele presented this year’s Humanitarian of the Year award to Bob Rhody, who taught many department members firefighting essentials. The Commemorative Axe Humanitarian of the Year award is made possible by a gift of the family of the late Leo M. Bacha, former longtime president of the department’s board of control and former Westmoreland County Coroner.
Invited dignitaries included State Rep. Eric Nelson, City of Greensburg Mayor Robb Bell; Greensburg City Council members Greg Mertz and Sheila Brumley; Greensburg Fire Department honorary members Dr. Roderick Booker and former Latrobe Fire Chief “Johnny O” Orzechowski, along with Greensburg Fire Department Reserve members; Hannastown Fire Chief/Greensburg Bloodhound handler Doug Fordyce, and Crabtree Fireman/Greensburg Dive Team and Bloodhound team member Joseph Mangini.
