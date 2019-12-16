Local activists and community members are holding a rally at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, to demand Congress impeach and remove President Donald Trump from office.
The rally will be held in front of the Westmoreland County Courthouse, 2 N. Main St., Greensburg. The rally is one of more than 500 rallies taking place in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
The mobilization is part of a massive, grassroots effort to demand that Congress holds Trump accountable for using military aid to pressure Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 elections.
Protestors reportedly will demand that the House of Representatives fulfills its constitutional duty by impeaching Trump and that the Senate remove him from office for attempting to rig the 2020 elections. The group said Congress must show that no one — including the President — is above the law.
“This rally is not about partisan politics, it’s about the Constitution and the rule of law,” said Clare Dooley, the organizer of the Greensburg rally. Participants around the country will use #NotAboveTheLaw to engage in social media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.