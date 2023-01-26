Shawn Denning, the former chief of the Greensburg Police Department, has been arrested and charged with violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy Chung announced.
The six-count criminal complaint charging Denning, 41, of Delmont, was unsealed Tuesday in federal court in Pittsburgh.
Denning was arrested Wednesday morning at the Greensburg Police Department and made an initial appearance by video before U.S. Magistrate Judge Maureen P. Kelly. Kelly released the defendant on a $250,000 unsecured bond.
A statement from Greensburg Mayor Robb Bell said Denning is no longer affiliated with the city. Greensburg Police Capt. Donald Sarsfield will serve as acting chief.
According to the criminal complaint, Denning is charged with:
- Aiding and abetting the distribution of a quantity of cocaine in and around November 2021;
- Aiding and abetting the distribution of a quantity of cocaine in and around February 2022;
- Aiding and abetting the distribution of a quantity of methamphetamine in and around January 2022 through February 2022;
- Aiding and abetting the distribution of a quantity of methamphetamine in and around May 2022;
- Aiding and abetting the attempted distribution of a quantity of methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance, in and around July 2022, and
- Conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribute quantities of Schedule II controlled substances (methamphetamine and cocaine), in and around June 2021 through October 2022.
The complaint alleges that Denning facilitated the acquisition of cocaine and methamphetamine by Confidential Source 1 (CS1) multiple times over a 16-month period between June 2021 and October 2022. The drugs were sourced in California and Arizona, then delivered to CS1 via the United States mail.
The law provides for a maximum total sentence of 20 years in prison, a $1 million fine, or both. Under the federal sentencing guidelines, the actual sentence imposed is based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicole Vasquez Schmitt is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.
The case is being investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.