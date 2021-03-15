Greensburg native serves aboard U.S. Navy warship

A Greensburg native is serving aboard USS Porter, a guided-missile destroyer, currently conducting maritime operations in the Mediterranean Sea.
Petty Officer 1st Class Jesse Baird is a 2009 Greensburg Salem graduate.
Today, Baird is serving as a sonar technician.
“I localize and track submarines,” Baird said. “I use either high powered sound in the water to verify distance to a contact or I use hydrophones, which are like giant microphones, in the water to listen for submarines making noise.
“What I like most out of serving at my command is the high op-tempo,” added Baird. “It is very fast-paced and very demanding, but the rewards of all the hard work pays off.”
Baird joined the Navy seven years ago to travel and see the world.
“Since I joined, I have visited 18 different countries around the world,” Baird said.
According to Baird, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Greensburg.
“The lesson learned from growing up in Greensburg that help me succeed in the Navy is my work ethic,” Baird said. “I come from a blue-collared family where we worked long hours. You work hard to earn your pay and that has gotten me very far in the Navy.”
“What I have learned from serving in the Navy is to never quit,” added Baird. “Long deployments and time at sea can be tough, but you will always reach a point that seems impossible to get through. Eventually, you can look back and think how easy those ‘tough’ times were and how resilient you have become.”
USS Porter, homeported in Rota, Spain, is the fifth U.S. Navy ship to be named after U.S. Navy officers Commodore David Porter, and his son, Admiral David Dixon Porter.
According to Navy officials, guided-missile destroyers are tactical multi-mission surface combatants capable of conducting anti-air warfare, anti-submarine warfare and anti-surface warfare, as well as humanitarian assistance. Fast, maneuverable, and technically advanced, destroyers provide the required war-fighting expertise and operational flexibility to execute any tasking overseas.
With more than 90% of all trade traveling by sea, and 95% of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
According to Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday, four priorities will focus efforts on sailors, readiness, capabilities and capacity.
“For 245 years, in both calm and rough waters, our Navy has stood the watch to protect the homeland, preserve freedom of the seas, and defend our way of life,” Gilday said. “The decisions and investments we make this decade will set the maritime balance of power for the rest of this century. We can accept nothing less than success.”
Though there are many opportunities for sailors to earn recognition in their command, community and careers, Baird is most proud of his family.
“I have an amazing wife who has given me a beautiful little girl,” Baird said. “They stand beside me in everything I do and support me in my career. They keep me motivated.”
As a member of the U.S. Navy, Baird, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.
“Serving in the Navy is an honor,” Baird added. “No job in this world is perfect and nothing comes easy. I have made so many great memories and done a lot of truly incredible things during my time serving. The Navy has given me a lot of opportunities and allowed me to meet so many amazing people.”
