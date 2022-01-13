The man convicted in the murder of a Vandergrift woman whose charred remains were dumped in a wooded area near Keystone State Park in Derry Township over four years ago was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole by a Westmoreland County judge.
Common Pleas Court Judge Tim Krieger handed down the sentence to Walter Cable, 29, of Greensburg, who was found guilty for the first-degree murder of Ronny Cable, 34, of Vandergrift, after an eight-day trial held last June.
Walter Cable was not related to the victim.
Ronny Cable’s mother, Beverly Richason, was angry when she spoke in court about the horrific ordeal her daughter endured when she was not only killed by friends, but then had her remains burned beyond recognition and left in the woods.
Ronny Cable’s remains were discovered in a wooded field not far from Keystone State Park on March 9, 2017. According to the prosecution, Walter Cable and 29-year-old Devin Akamichi took Ronny Cable to the woods, where they robbed and killed her.
A key witness at Walter Cable’s trial, Akamichi said Walter Cable struck Ronny Cable in the head with a hammer at least 10 times and then choked her to death as part of a plan to steal her drugs and money. The men then took 10 hours burning her body, before leaving the woods to purchase snacks at a nearby convenience store, and then returning to finish the job, Akamichi testified.
Akamichi confessed to his role in the murder before Ronny Cable’s remains were found. Initially, he denied involvement, but eventually confessed and identified Walter Cable as her killer. He then took law enforcement to the area where her charred remains were found.
Police found hundreds of bone fragments and several pieces of jewelry belonging to Ronny Cable at the wooded site, which Walter Cable said was previously owned by family and he still used for campfires.
Also, a small piece of scalp was found that contained DNA from Ronny Cable, according to witnesses at the trial. Beer cans were also found in a bag hanging from a tree near where the remains were found, on which Walter Cable’s DNA was present, according to prosecutors.
Despite the evidence, Walter Cable maintained his innocence throughout the trial. He testified that he and Akamichi spent time with Ronny Cable before she disappeared, but they dropped her off at her residence after going to a local bar.
In addition to Ronny Cable’s mother, the judge also heard from one of her two children, a 12-year-old son, who wrote a letter describing the impact of losing his mother. The letter, which was read in court, stated that Walter Cable changed their lives forever.
The one who didn’t speak Monday was Walter Cable, who declined to make any comments at the hearing.
Akamichi, who is from Export, remains in jail without bond. He will face charges of criminal homicide, conspiracy and abuse of a corpse, but a date for his trial hasn’t been set.
