A Greensburg man was sentenced to seven years on probation and up to 18 months on house arrest after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.
Joshua Walker Bittner, 21, pleaded guilty to eight felony counts — five counts of possession of child pornography and single counts of unlawful contact with a minor, disseminating explicit sexual material with a minor and criminal use of a communication facility.
Two girls, ages 10 and 11, told police a 12-year-old boy from DuBois had contacted them through a social media site and asked them for nude pictures. Bittner was the person who contacted the girls seeking nude pictures and images of sex acts, according to court documents.
Investigators allegedly discovered at least 14 images of child pornography on a flash drive and phone in Bittner’s bedroom last year.
Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas Judge Christopher Feliciani ordered Bittner to serve the probation and house arrest terms, ruling the house arrest portion of the sentence can be reduced to six months if Bittner complies with other sentence requirements, including that he have no access to the internet, social media or smartphones beyond what’s required for school work.
As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed nine other counts of possession of child pornography.
