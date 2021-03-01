A Greensburg man was killed Saturday night following a crash on Route 819 in Mt. Pleasant Township, according to state police.
Timothy A. Stroble, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.
Police said Strobel was riding an ATV around 8:45 p.m. in the area of 7578 Route 819, between Brinker and Steeles roads, when he apparently crashed. Officers said as Strobel was attempting to return the ATV to its upright position on the roadway, he was hit by a 2014 Kia Soul.
The driver of the Kia was not injured, police said, though a passenger suffered suspected minor injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
