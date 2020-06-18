A Greensburg man is being held without bail in Westmoreland County Prison on charges he raped a woman at knifepoint inside her apartment Tuesday after asking her for a glass of water.
Greensburg police allege Justin Owens Hall, 26, asked a woman for a glass of water around noon, then entered her home when she went to get the drink, groped her and held a knife to her throat.
According to court documents, security video at the woman’s apartment showed Hall walk inside the home and moments later, the woman can be heard shouting “no, don’t do it,” and “stop it,” for several minutes.
Hall told police the sex was consensual after police arrested him at his home, where police recovered a knife from his bedroom, according to court documents.
Hall was arraigned Tuesday on charges of rape, aggravated assault, aggravated indecent assault, burglary and possession of an instrument of crime. He is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Judge Chris Flanigan for a preliminary hearing June 25.
