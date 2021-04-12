A Greensburg man who pleaded guilty in January to providing the drugs that led to the mother of his son suffering a fatal overdose at her Hempfield Township home in 2019 will serve time on house arrest and probation, but avoided prison time.
Christopher Showalter, 38, was sentenced Friday by Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio to serve five years of probation, along with 12 months of house arrest and 100 hours of volunteer service.
Showalter pleaded guilty to drug delivery resulting in death and two other drug-related offenses on Jan. 11.
According to police, Showalter delivered two stamp bags of heroin marked “American League” to the home of Stephanie Rae Johnson, 34, prior to her fatal overdose on March 19, 2019.
After Johnson’s death, Showalter cooperated with the investigation by taking an investigator to his apartment and handing over two unused stamp bags from the same batch as the bags he had provided to Johnson, according to court records.
