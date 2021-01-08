A Greensburg man was arrested Dec. 18 after assaulting a woman along Guerrier Road in Derry Township around 6:30 p.m., according to state police at Greensburg.
Police say Robert Kinney, 34, is facing charges of robbery, theft, strangulation and simple assault.
According to a state police report, troopers were dispatched for a report of assault in which the victim related she was in the car with her boyfriend, Kinney, when he grabbed her by the hair and punched her multiple times in the face and head.
Kinney then demanded the driver pull the vehicle over, according to police. He exited the vehicle, opened the victim’s door and pulled her out of the vehicle by her hair.
Kinney then placed his arm and forearm around the victim’s neck and applied pressure causing her to lose consciousness. He then removed the victim’s cell phone and $275 from the victim’s pocket. Kinney left the victim on the side of the road and fled the scene, according to the police report.
Criminal charges have been filed with Magisterial District Judge Michael Mahady.
