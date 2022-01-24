The lawyer for a Greensburg man who was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the 2017 murder of a Vandergrift woman claims the prosecutors hid evidence of a plea deal with a co-defendant in the case.
Walter Cable’s attorney Tim Andrews accused Westmoreland County prosecutors of suppressing evidence of the deal with Devin Akamichi, who was a key witness in Cable’s trial. Akamichi plead guilty to a lesser charge and receive a sentence of at least six years in prison in return for his testimony against Cable last year, according to Andrews.
After a week-long trial, Cable, 29, was found guilty of the first-degree murder and robbery of 34-year-old Ronny Cable, whose charred remains were found in a heavily wooded area near Keystone State Park in Derry Township. Cable and the victim were not related.
Akamichi identified Walter Cable as a suspect to police. He also told police how she was killed and where police could find her remains.
He testified that he watched as Walter Cable beat the woman to death and said he was forced to help him burn her body in a campfire they tended for about 10 hours. During the trial, Akamichi claimed he had made no plea deal with prosecutors.
In the appeal, Andrews claims that wasn’t the truth, and his client’s due process rights were violated by the suppression of evidence material.
Akamichi was also charged with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse and other offenses. His case is still pending. No hearing for a plea or trial date has been set.
Akamichi, through his attorney, claims prosecutors offered his client a deal for a 6- to 12-year prison sentence after Walter Cable’s trial. That deal was rejected by Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Tim Krieger.
Walter Cable also claims his conviction was not supported by the evidence presented at trial, according to the appeal.
