A Greensburg man who allegedly stole firearms from his grandfather and sold them to local gun shops is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison.
Troopers from the Greensburg barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police were called June 20 to Cook Township after the resident reported guns, jewelry and coins missing from a basement safe. The man said his grandson, Caleb Krisfalusi, 19, had access to the home but did not live there.
Video surveillance from the home allegedly shows Krisfalusi removing gun cases and firearms from December 2021 to June, according to the criminal complaint.
The victim told police of two local gun shops his grandson talked about. When police contacted both, they were able to identify multiple guns Krisfalusi sold them.
Three rifles and a shotgun with an approximate value of $2,400 were recovered from Johnson’s Gun Depot in Mount Pleasant Township. Troopers also recovered three AR- and AK-pattern rifles from Defenders Armory in Hempfield Township, valuing more than $2,500. Police were able to identify the guns as being sold by Krisfalusi through his driver’s license, provided to the gun shops, according to the complaint.
Employees at Defenders Armory told police Krisfalusi also brought other guns to be sold but they were not purchased. The victim identified all the guns as belonging to him.
Court documents do not say if any other firearms were stolen and there is no mention of any jewelry or coins being recovered.
Police charged Krisfalusi Tuesday with seven third-degree felonies for theft – one for each of the seven firearms recovered.
Bail was set at $100,000. Krisfalusi so far has not been able to post bond and is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison.
He is scheduled to appear in front of Magisterial District Judge Denise Thiel in Ligonier on July 1 for a preliminary hearing.
