A Greensburg man was arrested Wednesday, accused by state police of raping a boy and sexually assaulting another at a Unity Township home in 2018.
Steven Michael Cope Jr., 25, was arraigned Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge Michael Mahady on a total of 23 counts and was ordered held in Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail.
According to court documents, state police received a ChildLine report in May 2019 alleging the two boys had been sexually assaulted in March 2018 while Cope was supervising them.
The boys, who were ages 5 and 10 at the time the alleged assaults took place, said during forensic interviews in May 2019 that Cope touched their private areas, and Cope tried to make the older boy smoke a cigarette, masturbated in front of him and tried to bribe the boy to engage in sex acts in exchange for $50, but the boy refused, according to court documents.
During an interview this month, one of the boys told police Cope raped him, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Tpr. David Wineland wrote in court documents that he spoke to Cope multiple times by phone during the course of the investigation and Cope “was typically uncooperative during our conversations.”
After agreeing to speak to police in-person at the Greensburg state police station, Cope failed to show up and police were unable to contact him, according to the affidavit.
Cope was charged with 23 counts, including rape of a child and multiple counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault of a child, corruption of minors, simple assault and indecent assault. He is scheduled to appear before Mahady for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 22.
