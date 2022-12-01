A 35-year-old Greensburg man was arrested Tuesday after he reportedly burglarized a Lincoln Road Shopping Center business in Latrobe.

According to a public information release report filed by the Latrobe Police Department, Patrick Steven Barry of Greensburg has been charged with two counts of burglary, a second-degree felony; two counts of criminal trespass (breaking into a structure), a second-degree felony; two counts of criminal trespass (entering a structure), a third-degree felony, and theft by unlawful taking or disposition.

