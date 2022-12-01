A 35-year-old Greensburg man was arrested Tuesday after he reportedly burglarized a Lincoln Road Shopping Center business in Latrobe.
According to a public information release report filed by the Latrobe Police Department, Patrick Steven Barry of Greensburg has been charged with two counts of burglary, a second-degree felony; two counts of criminal trespass (breaking into a structure), a second-degree felony; two counts of criminal trespass (entering a structure), a third-degree felony, and theft by unlawful taking or disposition.
Latrobe Police Department officers were dispatched Nov. 27 to Puff N’ Snuff along Dailey Avenue for a report of a burglary which occurred sometime overnight. Upon arrival, officers found a large hole in a wall inside the bathroom at the back of the store. This hole led into a room that was being used as a storage room for Delta Properties, the company that manages the shopping center complex.
According to police, there is only one door that leads into this room and it is located in the alley behind the shopping center. This door was found open.
The Westmoreland County Detective Bureau R&I unit was called and they processed the scene for evidence.
Detective Matthew Reeves viewed surveillance footage from Puff N’ Snuff and the surrounding businesses and found video of a male, later identified as Barry, walking around the shopping plaza. Barry was then seen on video inside Puff N’ Snuff wearing the same clothing. Barry is seen on video removing multiple cartons of cigarettes and numerous lottery tickets from the store totaling $4,243.
Officers with the Latrobe Police Department were able to identify the suspect as Barry from a traffic stop three days earlier.
Magisterial District Judge Kelly Tua Hammers issued an arrest warrant for Barry on Nov. 29, and he was later located that day at approximately 4:30 p.m. at a residence in Latrobe, where he was taken into custody.
During his arrest, the clothing Barry wore the night of the burglary was located along with multiple cartons of cigarettes that are believed to have been taken from Puff N’ Snuff.
Barry was arraigned on the charges Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 6:23 p.m. in front of on-call Magisterial District Judge Charles M. Christner.
While court records list Barry’s hometown as Greensburg, he told the judge Tuesday that he is currently homeless. Bail was denied and Barry was confined to Westmoreland County Prison.
A preliminary hearing for Barry is scheduled for 10 a.m. Dec. 12 in front of Magisterial District Judge Tamara J. Mahady.
