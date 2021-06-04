A Greensburg man was arrested after state police at Greensburg received a report that a man followed a teenage girl to her car after work Tuesday at Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield Township.
William Lael Gressman, 60, was arrested Wednesday and charged with stalking, indecent exposure, harassment and disorderly conduct.
Troopers said surveillance footage captured the 16-year-old girl leaving a department store heading into the parking garage around 6:49 p.m. when she noticed a man wearing a white T-shirt with a Pittsburgh Steelers logo and gray basketball shorts whom she had a previous encounter with at 2:35 p.m.
Gressman turned around and continued walking around the parking garage until leaving in a white Nissan Rogue and exiting towards Sears around 7:37 p.m.
Gressman was being held in the Westmoreland County Prison on $5,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday.
