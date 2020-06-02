State police at Indiana report a Greensburg man was arrested on charges of arson, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief following an investigation into an incident during which incendiary devices were thrown at a Burrell Township home.
Derrick John Weber, 20, was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee following his arrest May 30 and was released on $25,000 unsecured bail.
According to police, troopers were dispatched to a home along the 8000 block of Route 217 North in Burrell Township around 7:55 a.m. May 30 for a report that “Molotov cocktail-type devices” had been found outside the home of a 71-year-old man.
The victim told police he heard a loud crack at 12:36 a.m. that morning, looked outside his window and saw a “fireball” burning in his front yard. In daylight, he reported finding damage to the vinyl siding of his home, a broken bottle in his yard and on his sidewalk and an unbroken bottle with a red rag or shirt wrapped around the neck of the bottle.
According to police, troopers detected the odor of gasoline in the air and saw that the unbroken bottle appeared to be filled with gasoline. Troopers allegedly “received additional information, which led to Weber being identified as the suspect.”
