First responders, county crews team up to save courthouse on Christmas

Members of the Greensburg and Latrobe volunteer fire departments joined forces with Westmoreland County Park Police and public works personnel to receive a proclamation for their team effort when they responded after a water pipe burst in the courthouse annex late Christmas night and threatened to damage parts of the “old courthouse,” which has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1906.

 PHOTO BY AMY FAUTH

Members of volunteer fire departments are certainly accustomed to being called out during holidays and family celebrations.

This Christmas was no exception as first responders from the Greensburg and Latrobe VFDs responded to a call at the Westmoreland County Courthouse in downtown Greensburg for a broken water pipe in the record-breaking sub-zero temperatures.

