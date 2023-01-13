Members of volunteer fire departments are certainly accustomed to being called out during holidays and family celebrations.
This Christmas was no exception as first responders from the Greensburg and Latrobe VFDs responded to a call at the Westmoreland County Courthouse in downtown Greensburg for a broken water pipe in the record-breaking sub-zero temperatures.
The VFDs were joined by Westmoreland County Park Police and public works crew to not only clean up and repair damage, but to ensure that the water didn’t threaten the “old courthouse,” a place on the National Register of Historic Places dating back to 1906.
That incredible team effort was honored by all three county commissioners with a proclamation at Thursday’s meeting.
The proclamation, read by Commissioner Sean Kertes, recounted the pipe burst, which occurred on Christmas before 9:45 p.m. and was reported to Westmoreland County Park Police Patrol Officer Maddie White by Greensburg Fire Chief Tom Bell.
“The water issue could’ve gone from bad to worse,” read Kertes.
The water was immediately turned off, but there was quite a bit of cleanup and security efforts. The frozen water pipe broke in a janitor’s closet in Family Court in the Courthouse Annex due to dropping temperatures and water streamed into the Domestic Relations office on the third floor, the law library on the second floor and near the courthouse entrance.
“Just a few tiles were damaged, new ceiling tiles installed in Domestic Relations, the lobby and the law library. Public works crews worked for nearly 24 hours,” Kertes said.
According to the proclamation, the Greensburg VFD brought in two trailers and two trucks with a vacuum unit that absorbed a total of 150,000 gallons of water per load.
“Bell knew they had to move fast,” Kertes said. “They were assisted by the Latrobe Fire Department as well.”
Bell, who only lives a few blocks from the courthouse, arrived at the site within a few minutes of the call and didn’t return home until after 1 a.m.
“Anytime an emergency call comes in from the courthouse, it always gets attention,” Kertes said.
Fortunately, the historic, old courthouse was not affected by the water issue.
According to Kertes, this isn’t the first time teamwork has come into play for an issue at the courthouse. Back in September 2022 , Westmoreland County Park Police Patrolman Kenneth Grant put out a fire in a heating vent near the main entrance of the courthouse. Greensburg VFD was also called to assist on that night.
Kertes was on his way home from family celebrations when he saw the fire trucks, so he stopped in and got to see firsthand how the first responders and county crews worked together.
“I saw the Greensburg and Latrobe fire departments working hard and diligently. I want to thank you all personally. I saw the water damage. I saw what was occurring. I want to send my personal thanks to you,” Kertes said.
“(The commissioners) would like to thank the Greensburg and Latrobe volunteer fire departments, Westmoreland County Park Police and patrolmen and public works, who regardless whether it’s day or night jump into any action, any emergency situation without batting an eye.”
In addition, the commissioners also issued proclamations for National Human Trafficking Awareness Day Jan. 11, and Natalia Backos, a 14-year-old student from Salem Township who took top honors at the National Dog Show with her dog, Boozer.
Also, the commissioners honored the Belle Vernon varsity football team that made history with its first state title.
