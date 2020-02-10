A Greensburg physician convicted of trading opioids for sexual favors and explicit photos was sentenced Friday to more than three years in federal prison.
Dr. Milad Shaker, 52, was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release and must pay a $15,000 fine.
The primary care physician who had offices in Donegal and Mount Pleasant was convicted of 14 counts of federal drug violations in October after a six-day trial in U.S. District Court in Pittsburgh.
Shaker was arrested in October 2018 on charges he traded Vicodin, Percocet and Tramadol for sexual favors and sexually explicit photos and text messages between October 2014 and March 2017.
According to trial testimony, Shaker would meet a patient at hotels in Westmoreland and Fayette counties to engage in sex in exchange for opioid prescriptions, and traded prescriptions for sexually explicit images of the patient.
Shaker was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Bureau of Prisons following his sentencing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.