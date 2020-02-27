The Diocese of Greensburg’s first men’s conference, The Well, exceeded expectations last year.
Organizers are setting their expectations even higher this year for the March 21 conference at Westmoreland County Community College, Youngwood, which is designed to bring men closer to Christ to positively affect their personal lives and help them positively impact their communities.
The theme for the second annual conference sponsored by the Men’s Ministry Team of the diocese is “Hear His Voice, Answer the Call,” and it will feature Mike Clark, an award-winning television news anchor from Pittsburgh, as the keynote speaker.
Participants will be able to attend three workshops from a list of 30 that are available throughout the day. Topics range from spirituality, answering God’s call, living as a man of faith amidst the distractions of today’s culture, relationships, fatherhood, and healing from addictions, loneliness and other traumas.
The inaugural conference at Greensburg Central Catholic Junior-Senior High School in 2019 was attended by more than 600 men, prompting organizers to move to a larger venue this year.
Chuck Boyer, chairman of the organizing committee, said the goal of the conference is to help men learn about their faith and grow in their faith with other men who want to be faithful disciples of Christ.
“This conference is a great way for men to come together to learn how to be better Catholic Christian men, husbands, fathers and grandfathers,” he said. “I was so impressed with the joy and reverence of the men at last year’s conference.”
John Dolan, co-chairman of the organizing committee, said they want to build and improve on last year’s success.
“This event will allow men to regain the leadership positions they are called to by Christ,” Dolan said. “It puts a little more zip in your step to hear hundreds of men singing praise to God.”
Father Matthew J. Morelli, pastor of Church of the Good Shepherd Parish in Kent and a member of the organizing committee, said he was impressed with the way men engaged with the keynote speaker and other speakers at last year’s conference.
“The Lord has a gift to give you through this experience,” he said of the conference. “We don’t know exactly what it will be. But when we open ourselves to God, that is when we receive the gifts he is offering us.”
Father Morelli also said the conference is a way for men to get away from the busyness of their lives and learn how to be good soil to receive God’s message.
Doors open at 7:15 a.m. for registration and a continental breakfast. The welcome and opening prayer will be at 8:30, and Clark’s talk is at 8:45. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament will begin at 9:45 a.m., and the sacrament of reconciliation will be available from 9:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. There are 30 workshops in three, 10-topic sessions from 11:20 a.m. to 3 p.m.
After an hour of discussion and fellowship, the conference closes with Mass at 4 p.m. with Greensburg Bishop Edward C. Malesic as principal celebrant and homilist.
Registration is $50 and includes breakfast, lunch and workshops. Register at www.dioceseofgreensburg.org/THEWELL by March 11.
Francis Fund scholarships are available from the diocese to cover the cost of registration. Apply by March 2 at www.dioceseofgreensburg.org/francisfund.
Questions can be directed to THEWELL@dioceseofgreensburg.org or 724-552-1812.
