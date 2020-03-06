Parishioners at churches within the Diocese of Greensburg are asked to change their routines at Mass amid growing coronavirus concerns, the diocese announced Thursday.
Following advice from regional health experts, Bishop Edward C. Malesic asks parishioners “to temporarily exchange the sign of peace without physical contact. He has also temporarily suspended the distribution of the precious blood from the chalice.”
Malesoc reminds all parishioners that if they are sick, they are not obligated to attend Mass.
“Bishop Malesic asks you to keep those who are suffering in the current outbreak of sickness and all those who are ill in your prayers,” the news release added.
