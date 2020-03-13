The Catholic Diocese of Greensburg, at the advice of local healthcare officials, issued a number of recommendations Thursday in response to the spread of the coronavirus.
Chief among the recommendations, the diocese said in a news release, is lifting parishioners’ obligation to attend Sunday Mass.
“Despite the suspension of the obligation to attend Sunday Mass, all regularly scheduled Masses will remain open to the public for those who wish to attend,” Bishop Edward C. Malesic said.
Other recommendations include:
- Effective Saturday, March 14, and until further notice, Malesic is requesting that all large group non-liturgical parish and diocesan gatherings be canceled. This includes faith formation and parish fundraising events. The announcement will not halt takeout fish fry services as long “as all existing food preparation protocols are in place and being followed,” he noted;
- All ordinary pastoral care to the homebound and those in nursing facilities, including Masses and other liturgical services at the facilities, are suspended until further notice;
- Clergy will continue to respond to life-threatening situations where people require the Anointing of the Sick or Viaticum. In instances where that pastoral visit involves a patient with a contagious disease, including the coronavirus, they are asked to follow standard precautions required by healthcare officials.
Bishop Malesic “asks you to keep those who are suffering in the current outbreak of sickness and all those who are ill in your prayers,” the news release added.
For updates — including communications, recommendations and actions taken by the diocese related to the coronavirus — parishioners are urged to text “Faith” to 724-305-3057 for text message alerts. Up-to-the-minute communication is available online at www.dioceseofgreensburg.org/healthalerts and on the diocese’s social media accounts.
