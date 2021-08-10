The Diocese of Greensburg this week announced further coronavirus (COVID-19) mitigation efforts, including updated mask protocols that go into effect on Friday, Aug. 13.
The Most Rev. Larry J. Kulick, JCL, bishop of the diocese, said these guidelines will go into effect as “cases of the Delta and other new variants are surging”:
- Anyone volunteering on behalf of a parish must wear a face covering indoors, regardless of their vaccination status. This includes ministers of Holy Communion, ushers, greeters, servers, parish event volunteers who are working inside, faith formation leaders and catechists who are working indoors, those visiting the sick or homebound, and any other indoor ministry. Lectors and cantors may remove their masks while reading or singing.
- When working indoors, parish and diocesan staff are required to wear face coverings in common areas.
- Clergy should wear masks for the distribution of Holy Communion and while interacting in close proximities to other persons. They should continue to follow hand sanitization directives.
- Masks for those attending indoor worship services or indoor parish events are strongly recommended. Each parishioner is strongly encouraged to make a responsible decision about the use of masks and vaccinations.
- As previously announced, the bishops are reinstating the obligation to attend Mass in person on Sundays and holy days beginning on Sunday, Aug. 15.
- The mass obligation, by longstanding church law, does not apply to those who are sick; have a serious health risk; live in a household with those at risk; are primary caregivers to those at risk; hgave serious anxiety or concerns about being in a large-group setting due to COVID-19, and are unnable to attend Mass in person.
- As an act of charity, anyone who believes they might have COVID-19 or one of its variants should stay home.
Diocese officials noted that COVID-19 mitigation efforts will be re-evaluated as more information from the CDC and local healthcare officials becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.