Greensburg Civic Theatre will present Jonathan Larson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning musical “Rent” Feb. 11-13, at Greensburg Garden & Civic Center, 951 Old Salem Road, Greensburg.
The show shaped a generation of audiences and taught us all to measure our life in love. A pop culture phenomenon, “Rent” features songs that rock and a story that resonates with audiences of all ages. Performances are slated for 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, and Saturday, Feb. 12, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13.
Masks are strongly recommended for audiences because of the duration of the show indoors and one’s proximity to others. Hand sanitizer will be available.
Set in the East Village of New York City, “Rent” is about falling in love, finding your voice and living for today. “Rent” is a winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Based loosely on Puccini’s “La Bohème,” Larson’s “Rent” follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York’s Lower East Side, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. The physical and emotional complications of the disease pervade the lives of Roger, Mimi, Tom and Angel. Maureen deals with her chronic infidelity through performance art; her partner, Joanne, wonders if their relationship is worth the trouble. Benny has sold out his Bohemian ideals in exchange for a hefty income and is on the outs with his former friends. Mark, an aspiring filmmaker, feels like an outsider to life in general. How these young bohemians negotiate their dreams, loves and conflicts provides the narrative thread to this groundbreaking musical.
This is theatre at its best — exuberant, passionate and joyous.
The book, music and lyrics are by Larson.
Directed by Edward Bostedo of Delmont, with musical director and accompanist Eric Barchiesi of Export, choregrapher Kristine Lowanse of West Newton, and stage managers Sarah Weisel of Irwin and Marcus Greenberg of Greensburg, the cast features 15 actors from throughout southwestern Pennsylvania, including:
Dylan Pal of Latrobe (Mark Cohen), Will Herrington of Connellsville (Roger Davis), Raegan Hochman of Level Green (Mimi Marquez), Zachary Gilkey of Greensburg (Angel Schunard), Taylor Anderson of Pittsburgh (Tom Collins), Kevin Polke of Fox Chapel (Benjamin Coffin III), Katie Beth Kirby of Pittsburgh (Joanne Jefferson), Carly Phillips of Pittsburgh (Maureen Johnson), Mandy Eckenrode Duxbury of Pittsburgh (Mark’s Mom, Sue and others), Nikki (Nadine) Young of Mount Pleasant (Mrs. Jefferson, Woman with Bags, and others), Andy Hayes of Greensburg (Steve, Squeegee Man, The Waiter), Shawn Conway of Delmont (Christmas Caroler, Mr. Jefferson, Pastor and others), Brandon Snyder of White Oak (Paul and others), Katy Carney of Pittsburgh (Alexi Darling, Roger’s Mom and others), and Canaan Baldinger of Dravosburg (Mr. Grey, The Man, and others).
Advance tickets cost $18 with discounts for those ages 55-plus ($16) and students ($13); $2 more at the door, subject to availability. Order online at GGCCevents.org or 724-836-8000. Produced by special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).
