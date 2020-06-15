The Class of 2020 at Greensburg Central Catholic Junior-Senior High School will be honored in a virtual graduation ceremony that will premiere on the school’s Facebook page and YouTube channel at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 17.
The GCC Facebook page is @GreensburgCentralCatholic and its YouTube channel is at Greensburg Central Catholic Junior-Senior High School. Both sites can be accessed from the homepage of the school website, gcchs.org.
The virtual graduation was held at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral and recorded and prepared by the staff of the diocese’s Office of Communications and Evangelization.
Bishop Edward C. Malesic, Ben Althof, principal, and Dr. Maureen Marsteller, superintendent of Catholic schools, will address the graduates; four members of the Class of 2020 will address their classmates; and Father Tyler J. Bandura, GCC chaplain, will deliver the opening and closing prayers.
“This class showed how resilient it is by quickly shifting gears when school was closed in March and we transitioned to distance learning,” Althof said. “They are special. They are competitive, but they have always been kind to others despite that competitiveness.”
Althof will announce the 14 recipients of the Principal’s Award for academic achievement (graduates with grade point averages of 4.2 and higher for their four years at GCC).
He will read the names of the 63 graduates and, as he does, the students’ photos will be displayed.
The four student speakers, selected by their fellow Principal Award recipients, are: Patrick Brewer, who will attend Cornell University next year; Andrew Daoud and Callie-Marie Neil, who will both attend the University of Pittsburgh; and Brenna Springer, who will attend the University of Akron.
Althof will announce the top award for a graduating senior at GCC, the Soli Deo Gloria Award, which goes to the student who gave total dedication to personal, academic, social and service development over the four years at GCC while showing a distinct and genuine Catholic attitude and spirit.
Dr. Greg Bisignani, Class of 1985 and president of the GCC Alumni Association, will address the newest GCC alumni.
Marsteller said the seniors have demonstrated “resilience, faith and maturity in a way that will suit them well as they embark on their journey through adult life.”
Despite the fact the graduates missed many of the rites of passage expected by high school seniors, “They knew that Jesus was walking beside them, and they have faith that God has a bigger plan for them which will be revealed through time. They have hope for a better tomorrow,” she said.
GCC plans to hold a ceremony later this summer where students can gather to celebrate Mass with Bishop Edward C. Malesic and receive their diplomas, according to Althof.
“Despite the uniqueness of each individual student, they came together to share their joys and sorrows, acknowledge their accomplishments and celebrate their victories as the Class of 2020,” he said.
