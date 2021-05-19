Greensburg Bloodhound Team Commander Lou Battistella, along with Team Captain Bud Mertz and Lieutenant David Klingler, accompanied the Greensburg Fire Department’s Public Safety Resource once again for the 49th year to the National Police Bloodhound Association’s (NPBA) 40-Hour Spring Training and Certification Seminar.
The NPBA, founded by the Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New York, and Connecticut State Police in 1962, provides training, instruction and evaluation, offering certification to law enforcement Bloodhound teams throughout the United States. The Greensburg Bloodhound Team was founded by the late Greensburg Fire Chief, J. Edward Hutchinson in 1969, and has been providing a qualified Search and Rescue Bloodhound Resource to law enforcement and public safety agencies throughout Western Pennsylvania, and the tri-state region for more than 50 years utilizing the standards and training provided by the NPBA. The NPBA has become the most renowned and respected authority in the use and promotion of the pure-bred Bloodhound in law enforcement throughout the courts of the United States.
The 2021 NPBA Spring Seminar marks the sixth consecutive year in Garrett County, Maryland, providing public support and acceptance, perfect training areas and a safe and hospitable environment with rural, town, wooded state parks and heavily contaminated areas all necessary to effectively train handlers and work Bloodhounds to hone skills and share information between handlers and the expert NPBA instructors.
The all-volunteer Greensburg handlers and hounds attending this year were Greensburg Fire Department Bloodhound Team members: Elysia Battistella and Bloodhound Darcy; David Jackson and Bloodhound Lucy; David Burnfield and Bloodhound Delphie; Greensburg VFD Junior member/handler Brett Steele and Bloodhound Sassy; and GVFD Reserve member handlers: Greg Saunders Sr. and Bloodhound Eddie, Gregory Saunders II and Bloodhound Sadie, and handler Doug Fordyce.
Team Commander Lou Battistella and Captain Bud Mertz are instructors of the NPBA with over sixty years of combined Bloodhound Man-Trailing experience. This year, four handler/Bloodhound team members earned certification, having met the strict standards of the NPBA after eight hours of classroom work, testing and 32 hours of field training.
The pure-bred Bloodhound is considered by the American Kennel Club as the leading scent discrimination capable nose breed in the world of hounds. A Bloodhound’s nose is the best in not only scent discrimination, but is actually three resources in one — discriminating scent trailing, tracking, and air-scenting, using all three inherent abilities to follow one person’s scent from an uncontaminated scent article from a place last seen. The scent ability of the pure-bred Bloodhound is more than 4,000 times greater than that of a human being.
The Greensburg Team members were among 61 attendees and trained with other law enforcement teams from sixteen states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.