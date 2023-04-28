GREENSBURG – Greensburg ArtsWalk returns for an all-ages celebration of art in all forms throughout downtown Greensburg Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hosted by Westmoreland Cultural Trust, Westmoreland Museum of American Art, and Seton Hill University, Greensburg ArtsWalk attendees can expect to enjoy arts activities by organizations and businesses throughout the city, with maps distributed to guide them to each stop.
The free, self-guided walking tour will include indoor and outdoor locations throughout downtown, and gives attendees the opportunity to explore Greensburg’s cultural district. The full ArtsWalk schedule can be found at greensburgartswalk.com.
Westmoreland Cultural Trust is proud to present a variety of arts, crafts, and vendors that include face painting with Celeste Daisher, artwork by Hedy O’Beil, and mini caricatures by Beck Scasselati, among others. Enjoy live music with acoustic sunrise by James Gerald from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., followed by a performance by Aubrey Burchell from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. And, of course, don’t forget to grab a refreshing treat from Barry’s Italian Ice.
Westmoreland Cultural Trust CEO April Kopas highlighted the importance of the event in celebrating the cultural achievements and talents of those in the region.
“This event showcases how the arts play a vital role in healthy communities,” she said. “From the dynamic collaboration with our cultural partners to the free accessible arts and entertainment we offer, this event is a great way for all generations to gather and enjoy local talent and local businesses.”
Westmoreland Museum of American Art will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with activities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors can enjoy the delicious offerings from Pit Take Food Truck, browse artworks made by senior students from Hempfield Area High School and Central Westmoreland Career and Technology Center students, or peruse artworks created by middle school students in the Hempfield Area School District. And, for a truly unique experience, head over to the historical galleries and explore Mr. Palmiscno’s Franklin Regional eighth-grade class’ landscape paintings.
At Seton Hill University’s Arts Center, visitors can witness a variety of activities, including a 3D Printing exhibit, Raku, an Art Hive, Foundry Pour, and a Sticker Workshop. Additionally, from 10 a.m. to 1:20 p.m., the Performing Arts Center will host a range of performances by the clarinet ensemble, saxophone ensemble, brass ensemble, musical theatre students, Boomwhacker performance by Music Therapy Club, commercial music ensemble, piano ensemble, and Una Voce.
“ArtsWalk is an opportunity to invite the community into our space to see and experience all the amazing things our students make,” said Pati Beachley, professor of art and chair of Art & Design Department at Seton Hill University. “A lot of people drive by our building and never get to come visit the art center. Guests can do art activities, see cool processes like a hot metal pour, a raku fire, or digital laser cutting and 3D printing. This year you can bring a T-shirt and tag it yourself with a special SHUarts stamp. Students will have their art on display for sale, as well. The performing arts center will have an open house with a full schedule of concerts. Greensburg is an art city with art schools and a major museum, and ArtsWalk showcases this.”
Other businesses participating in ArtsWalk are 12th Octave Studios, Green Beacon Gallery, Greensburg Hempfield Area Library, McFeely’s Gourmet Chocolate, SunDawg café, Invisible Man Brewing, Caffe Barista, Dv8 Espresso Bar and Gallery, Beeghly Co. and Jewelers, Crossroads Boutique, Penelope’s, Mz. Jones’ Curio, Inc, Stage Right! School for the Performing Arts, StopWatch Gallery and Studio, and Westmoreland Performing Arts.
Greensburg ArtsWalk is presented in partnership by The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Seton Hill University, and Westmoreland Cultural Trust. Sponsors for the event include Fotorecord Print Center, the city of Greensburg, and Chroma Marketing Essentials.
About Westmoreland Cultural Trust
Westmoreland Cultural Trust is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to stimulate cultural and economic development in the Westmoreland County region, to promote the performing arts; preserve and enhance the region’s assets for the benefit of the community.
