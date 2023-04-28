Greensburg ArtsWalk

The Greensburg ArtsWalk is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Organizers are looking forward to offering art demonstrations, live entertainment, and displaying local artist work alongside Seton Hill University and Westmoreland Museum of American Art.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF SAVANNAH BUTLER

GREENSBURG – Greensburg ArtsWalk returns for an all-ages celebration of art in all forms throughout downtown Greensburg Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hosted by Westmoreland Cultural Trust, Westmoreland Museum of American Art, and Seton Hill University, Greensburg ArtsWalk attendees can expect to enjoy arts activities by organizations and businesses throughout the city, with maps distributed to guide them to each stop.

The free, self-guided walking tour will include indoor and outdoor locations throughout downtown, and gives attendees the opportunity to explore Greensburg’s cultural district. The full ArtsWalk schedule can be found at greensburgartswalk.com.

