The 20th annual Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation Citizens Advisory Board’s Green Luncheon will be held Thursday, Sept. 21, at Pavilion No. 10, Peach Plaza Skate & Action Park (Georges Station Road, Hempfield Township). Anyone who shares a desire to provide quality parks and recreation facilities in Westmoreland County is welcome to attend.
Registration will begin at 11:30 a.m. and a buffet lunch of fresh and local foods catered by Angelo’s Cucina and Catering from Grapeville will be served promptly at noon. The meal will be followed with a ceremony recognizing those who support the Westmoreland County Parks through donations and outstanding service. Tickets for the Green Luncheon are $27 per person and can be purchased by calling Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation at 724-830-3962 before Sept. 14.
The Green Luncheon was initiated in 2003 to honor those who generously support Westmoreland County’s 11 parks and five trails throughout the year. The event will highlight various renovations and proposed recreation facilities throughout the Westmoreland County park system, such as completion of the destination playground at Northmoreland Park, land acquisition and developments along the “middle gap” of the Westmoreland Heritage Trail, as well as improvements and renovations to pavilions and restrooms throughout several regional and satellite Westmoreland County parks.
This year’s Green Luncheon honorees follow.
Muir, Olmstead, Hornaday, Audubon and Carson fellows are honored for their financial support, with the cumulative dollar amount of their giving determining the category.
- Adelphoi
- A&S Indoor Pistol Range
- Cloverleaf Communities
- Columbia Northwest Inc. / Aliner
- Dogtopia Greensburg
- Donahue’s Heating & Cooling
- Greene Health & Rehab Center
- Gulisek Construction
- Harmon House Health & Rehab Center
- Lou Lou’s Smokehouse
- MultiMetal Inc.
- Bill and Jean Owens
- Rutledge Auto Service
- Scalise Real Estate Company
- Baird Private Wealth Management
- InFirst Bank
- Robindale Energy
- Walmart #3228 Delmont
- Westmoreland Community Action
- Delaney Auto Group of Greensburg
- Enterprise Fleet Management
- GO Laurel Highlands
- J.J. Hauser & Sons Inc.
- Scott E. Learn DMD
- The Markosky Engineering Group Inc.
- Matthew Orman, Ameriprise Financial
- Unity Brewing
- Dr. William A. Varley
Also being honored are the following Lewis Fellows, recognized for their continued exceptional service to Westmoreland County Parks.
Lewis Fellows (in recognition of outstanding service)
- Daniel Vasinko
- William “Bill” O’Hara
- Seton Hill University men’s lacrosse
- Coal and Coke Trail Chapter
Vasinko has been a member of the Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation Citizens Advisory Board since 2015 and served as chairman for two years from 2019 to 2021. Vasinko is very involved with the March for Parks event as coordinator of the “Brian’s Brigade” team. He also serves on the Twin Lakes Summer Concert Series committee and dedicates countless hours of his time, energy and passion for music to the concert series. Officials thank Vasinko for his service to Westmoreland County parks and events.
O’Hara has been a volunteer with the Westmoreland Heritage Trail since 2015 and has served on the board since 2017. O’Hara dedicates numerous hours of his time mowing the 5-mile section of trail from Saltsburg to Slickville, and works on major projects all the way to Trafford. He also helps with the annual Comedy Night fundraiser in February, festival parking during the Westmoreland Arts and Heritage Festival in July, and has traveled to Scottdale, Greensburg and Connellsville to work on bridge renovations along the county’s other trails. Officials are very grateful for O’Hara’s time, dedication and service to county trails.
The Seton Hill University men’s lacrosse program, under the supervision of head coach Brian Novotny, has volunteered its abilities and time with Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation since 2017. The team has assisted with the You’ve Got a Friend Day event at Twin Lakes Park, the annual Hobgoblin Hikes as trail guides and station volunteers, and at the Twin Lakes Park Boathouse, preparing the paddle boats for winterization. The team’s effort, service and continued commitment to the organization are greatly appreciated.
The Coal and Coke Trail Chapter is an organization comprised of 10 dedicated volunteers, including community members and municipal partners from Mount Pleasant and East Huntingdon townships. The trail chapter manages and coordinates volunteer efforts to support, preserve, maintain and make improvements to the 5 miles of trail from Scottdale to Mount Pleasant. Chapter members have donated countless hours of service and their continued commitment makes the Coal and Coke Trail a vital asset to Westmoreland County.
Thanks to the support and funding of the Westmoreland County Board of Commissioners, the Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation Department is able to provide area citizens with a wide range of year-round recreation opportunities in 11 parks and five hiking/biking trails throughout Westmoreland County.
Facilities include: baseball and soccer fields; basketball, tennis, volleyball, shuffleboard and bocce courts; horseshoe pits; toboggan/sled areas; trout- and game-fish-stocked lakes; handicapped accessible fishing decks; bicycle trails; a skate and action park; two dog parks; amphitheaters; lakes for boating and fishing; swings and playgrounds; a giant slide; model radio-controlled airfields; equestrian trails; a BMX track; walking paths; adult and children’s fitness areas; areas for hunting (limited); dek hockey, and a scenic observation deck.
Free events include outdoor concerts, fishing derbies, nature hikes and a variety of fun festivals.
Westmoreland County’s 11 parks are:
- Cedar Creek Park in Rostraver Township;
- Mammoth Park, Chestnut Ridge Park and Bridgeport Dam Park in Mount Pleasant Township;
- Northmoreland Park in Allegheny Township;
- Twin Lakes Park in Unity and Hempfield townships;
- Ann Rudd Saxman Nature Park, Swede Hill Park and Historic Hanna’s Town in Hempfield Township;
- Sewickley Creek Wetlands in New Stanton Borough,
- and Loyalhanna Gorge Recreation Area in Derry and Ligonier townships.
Trails in Westmoreland County supported by the Westmoreland County Bureau of Parks and Recreation are:
- the Five Star Trail (Greensburg to Youngwood);
- the Westmoreland County section of the Great Allegheny Passage;
- Coal and Coke Trail (Mount Pleasant to Scottdale);
- the Westmoreland Heritage Trail (Saltsburg to Delmont and Export to Trafford),
- and the Little Crabtree Creek Trail (Twin Lakes Park to Crabtree).
