The 20th annual Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation Citizens Advisory Board’s Green Luncheon will be held Thursday, Sept. 21, at Pavilion No. 10, Peach Plaza Skate & Action Park (Georges Station Road, Hempfield Township). Anyone who shares a desire to provide quality parks and recreation facilities in Westmoreland County is welcome to attend.

Registration will begin at 11:30 a.m. and a buffet lunch of fresh and local foods catered by Angelo’s Cucina and Catering from Grapeville will be served promptly at noon. The meal will be followed with a ceremony recognizing those who support the Westmoreland County Parks through donations and outstanding service. Tickets for the Green Luncheon are $27 per person and can be purchased by calling Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation at 724-830-3962 before Sept. 14.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.