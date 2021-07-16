Anyone age 12 or older can get their COVID-19 vaccination at Greater Parkview Church in Greensburg on July 31.
Greater Parkview Church is partnering with Excela Health to offer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The first dose clinic is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 31. The second dose clinic is the same time on Aug. 21.
The clinic will be held at Greater Parkview Church, 103 Westminster Avenue, Greensburg.
Appointments are required. Online registration for these events will begin on July 16, 2021 at ExcelaHealth.org.
Those without computer access you may schedule an appointment by dialing 724-689-1690 between the hours of 8 a.m. and noon, Monday through Friday, to schedule an appointment.
Anyone ages 12 and older regardless of area of residence are welcome.
An immunization consent form will need to be completed by everyone wishing to receive a vaccine.
Anyone under 18 must have their consent form filled out by a parent or guardian. Parents and guardians may accompany their children under age 18 to the clinic. Students and family members are asked to bring a state-issued ID, as well as their medical/prescription insurance to the clinic, if available. If a copy of the insurance card is available, attach it to the back of the immunization consent form.
There is no out of pocket cost to anyone receiving the vaccine (regardless of whether they have insurance). Anyone presenting without an insurance card will still receive a vaccine.
