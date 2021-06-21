Greater Latrobe's Luka Zylka awarded football scholarship from GLPIEF

Greater Latrobe senior football player Luke Zylka was recently awarded the Coach Charles U. Findley Football Scholarship from the Greater Latrobe Partners in Education Foundation (GLPIEF).
This annual scholarship recognizes a senior Greater Latrobe football player who has strong beliefs in hard work, dedication to task and unity of purpose.
Zylka plans to begin his post-secondary education at Westmoreland County Community College and then plans to transfer to Auburn University.
“Luke has been an integral part of our program the last four years,” Greater Latrobe head coach Jason Marucco said. “Luke has always been a team-first guy with a complete understanding of his role as a member of our football team. He truly embraces the principles of character, hard work, academic excellence and citizenship.”
A dedicated Scholarship Committee composed of Greater Latrobe School District alumni football players of the Latrobe Wildcat Football Alumni Association (LWFAA) has initiated this Wildcat football scholarship by establishing the Charles U. Findley Endowed Fund within GLPIEF. The scholarship is named after Charles U. Findley who served as a Greater Latrobe coach, teacher and administrator.
From 1957 to 1968, Findley led the Wildcat Football teams to Foothills Conference Championships in 1959, 1960, 1965 and 1968 — with the 1968 team winning the WPIAL Championship.
The scholarship honors Findley and his ability to inspire students and players as to the importance of excellence in academics, scholarship, athletics, sportsmanship, team play and character.
The scholarship committee has been raising funds to permanently endow the Coach Findley Scholarship since November 2017. To learn more about the Coach Charles U. Findley Scholarship, contact office@glpief.org.
The Latrobe Wildcat Football Alumni Association is hosting its annual Alumni and Friends Golf Outing on Aug. 14 at the Glengarry Golf Links. Contact david.bulebosh@glsd.us to learn more about the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.