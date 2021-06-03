Greater Latrobe Senior High School will honor its Class of 2021 during a graduation ceremony set for 7 p.m. today, June 3, at Latrobe Memorial Stadium.
In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved to Friday, June 4.
Dominick Robinson is class valedictorian, while Chloe Mihalcin is the salutatorian. Other scheduled speakers include class officers Emma Fenton, Riley DeMichele, Augustine Mucci, Lauren Bisignani and James Hill.
Dominick Robinson, the son of Colleen Robinson of Greensburg (Unity Township), plans to major in applied mathematics at Carnegie Mellon University.
His school activities include Physics Club (president), Table Tennis Club (vice president), Chess Club and travel team and Recycling Club.
His awards include National Merit finalist, National Honor Society (president), Mu Alpha Theta (vice president), Science NH, PA Math League (first place), AMC 10 Exam (first place), AMC 12 Exam (third place) and CMU Programming competition (second place). He is also a nine-time Ben Carson Scholar recipient.
Chloe Mihalcin, the daughter of Lisa and Ezra Michalcin of Latrobe, plans to attend Case Western University for chemical engineering.
Her school activities include Science National Honor Society, Mathletes, Varsity Tennis and Mu Alpha Theta.
Her awards include Latrobe BPW Student of the Month and Trib Total Media Elite Top 100, and her scholarships include the CWRU University Scholarship.
Other Greater Latrobe student speakers include:
Emma Fenton, the daughter of Neal and Sandy Fenton of Latrobe, plans to attend the accelerated physician assistant program at St. Francis University. She will also be playing women’s volleyball in college.
Her school activities include Student Council representative, School Board representative, National Honor Society (secretary), Science National Honor Society, 2021 Class President, Mu Alpha Theta, Link Crew Leader, Latrobe Girls’ Volleyball, Revolution Volleyball Club.
Her awards include 2020-21 WPIAL AAAA All-Section, WPIAL Section 3 AAAA 2018-20 Section All-Star, 2020 Sept. 28 Coaches Poll Player of the Week, WPIAL Section 3 First Team All-Star, 2020 Big 56 Conference and WPIAL 2020 Second Team All-Star.
Her scholarships include the ISM Pittsburgh Scholarship.
Riley DeMichele, the daughter of Edward and Valerie DeMichele of Latrobe, plans to attend Penn State University for biomedical engineering.
Her school activities include Class Secretary, Student Council, National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta and SNHS.
Her scholarships include the Women in Science Scholarship.
Augustine Mucci, the son of Tricia and Chris Mucci of Latrobe, plans to attend college for computer science.
His school activities include Class Vice President, SNHS President and Founder, Math NHS Secretary, Link Crew and Yearbook Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Editor.
His awards include National Honor Society, Distinguished Honor Roll, Lions Club Student of the Month and Breakfast of Champions. He is a seven-time Ben Carson Scholar recipient.
Lauren Bisignani, the daughter of Geoff and Kelly Bisignani of Latrobe, plans to study a pre-med track at the University of Notre Dame, majoring in prep-professional studies or neuroscience and behavior.
Her school activities include Student Council, Class Officers, Varsity Softball, Varsity Swimming and Diving, Fellowship of Christian Athletes Co-Captain, National Honor Society, National Art Honor Society (treasurer), National Science Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta (Math NHS) and School Board Student Representative. Outside of school, she is a lifeguard and teaches swim lessons in the summer.
Her awards include Elite 100 Trib Total Media Outstanding Young Citizen Award, Rotary Club Scholar Athlete Award, WPIAL/James Collins Scholar-Athlete nominee, John Driscoll Westmoreland County Scholar-Athlete nominee and Future Business Leaders of America Regional Competition (third place).
Her scholarships include the Rotary Club Scholar-Athlete Scholarship.
James Hill, the son of Michael and Stephanie Hill of Latrobe, plans to study medical engineering at the University of Pittsburgh.
His school activities include cross-country, track and National Honor Society.
Greater Latrobe’s 2021 graduates include:
Alyssa Paige Adams, Nolan M. Agostoni, Alexander J. Aiello, Logan James Altman, David Zhongtai An, Kyle Peyton Anderson, Nick P. Antus, Dominic J. Atkinson, Isaac Richard Backstrom
Jessica Lynn Bald, Kay M. Ballew, Nathaniel T. Banks, Ryan M. Banks, Jaden Matthew Barley, Sidney Carolyn Batsa, Julia Ann Battaglia, Blake Alexander Baughman, William Mitchell Beddick, Isaac Anthony Bigi, Jaden S. Biller,
Lauren Marie Bisignani, Benjamin David Bizzak, Grace E. Blycheck, Aaliyah M. Boone, Malachi Jacquae Boone, Rylee Jo Boske, Evan Joseph Boyette, Michael Robert Brackney, Aaron Thomas Bradley, Hannah Mae Brewer, Joel M. Brown,
Connor M. Burkey, William J. Burkhard, Logan Christopher Byrd, Karyl Aubrey Cable, Elizabeth Ann Campbell, Tyler Brinton Campbell, Alexa Carl, Justin L. Carlson, Landan A. Carns, Brianna L. Carrigan, Cole Cerny, Haylee Ann Chappell, Jack B. Chemski,
Katrina Susan Chernosky, Alexis Michaela Chesla, Caiden J. Churley, Thomas David Ciesielski, Andrew Jacob Clair, Logan Alan Clair, Ashlee Lynea Clair-Howell, Gabriel Nathan Clark, Hannah Grace Clemens, Katerina L Cole, Alexis J. Coletti,
Micah N. Conroy, Concetta Anastasia Constantine, Emmitt Alexander Cooper, Skyler Kay Currie, David A. Dando III, Cecilia Daniele, Mia F. DeCerb, Sarah Gail DeHaven, Madeline Rae DeLucio, Skyler Marie Demalta, Riley Nicole DeMichele, Jordan Elizabeth Desko,
Hannah Theresa DeStefano, Zachary T. Deuel, Andrew Jerome DiBernardo, Michael Douglas Diehl, Zachary Drexler, Cindel Rose Marie Drylie, Anne T. Duda, Amariah Ruthann Dunbar, Matthew Vincent Dysert, Michael J. Edwards, Casey Ann Elder,
Samantha R. Elliott, Chloe Brianna Errett, Nathan Howard Fagan, Sydney Jade Farraj, Emma Christine Fenton, Ryan Vincent Ferraro, Brett Daniel Ferry, Nicholas J. Fetter, Kaden Walker Fike, Benjamin Robert Fisher, Mason James Fisher, Nicholas Charles Foley,
Aidan James Fournier, Dante W. Frescura, Andrew James Fry, Erik E. Fry, Olivia Michele Galando, Darrel Alexander Gautier, Sidney J. Gentile, Tristan William Gigliotti, Alek L. Gmuer, Micah James Gooden, Noah E. Grubbs, Zachary A. Guidos, Dylan T. Gustafson,
Kira Nevaeh Hall, Austin James Hanning, Ariana M. Harr, Donovan D. Harr, Jameson Ann Harvey, Emmaly Shyanne Held, Raymon Henderson, Payton Michael Henry, Sanova L. Henschel, Sofia M. Herr, Lauren Francis Herrington, Justin Hickman, James Michael Hill, Joseph C. Hill,
David J. Hilty, Charles David Hixson, Gina Mae Hoburn, Abigail Renaye Hoffman, Lindsay R. Hollick, Kristofor Leif Holsopple, Abigail Nycole Honse, Hunter Lewis Grant Hoopengardner, Emily S. Hoopes, Alexandria M. Horner, Clare Elizabeth Horner, Dawson Todd Horner
Jamie Lee Hough, Amelia Anne Howard, Payton E. Hrehovchak, Jessica Lea Huemme, Samira A. Jackson, Carleigh Beck Johnson, Jacob W. Johnston, Devon E. Jones, Lauren S. Jones, Elena Sophia Kane,
Antonio J. Kantor, Addison Layne Kemerer, Lily Anna Keslar, Rayce E. King, Lea M. Kintz, Hannah Elizabeth Klimek, Patrick John Knesh Jr., Tucker John Knupp, Brooke Brianna Kokoska, Dakoda Marie Kolick, Joseph G. Kozuch, Morgan Krakosh,
Conner M. Krinock, Caleb Anthony Krisfalusi, Jillian Lee Kuntz, Olivia Kurek, Isaac Landry, Megan Jade Lash, Nia Marie Layton, Jacob Alan Lazarchik, Donovan K. Lechman, Adison C. Lemmon, Anthony M. Leone, Izac J. Lewis, Arron Matthew Lipinski II, Zachary Jacob Lisbon,
Tiffany Katherine Long, Dalton Lute, Mercedes Leigh Manners, John Michael Marcinko, Braxton K. Marshall, Matthew J. Martinosky, Alyssa Brooke Mather, Declan Robert Mattioli, Ethan Ray Mazurik, Nico G. Mazzoni, Lukas J. McCleary, Thomas C. McDowell, Jacob Anthony McElhoes, Alexis Riley McGannon,
Alaura I. McHenry, John Marion McHenry, Ian H. McHugh, Emily McKeel, Alexis Nicole McNeil, Olivia P. Mignogna, Sarah Nicole Migyanko, Chloe Marie Mihalcin, Alexis Marie Miller, James Patrick Miller Jr, Kolton A. Miller, Kyle J. Miller, Zachary J. Miller, Chase A. Miller-Mohring,
Hunter Adam Mitchell, Augustine Gabriel Mucci, Caynin J. Mulroy, Kathryn Dasha Murgi, Hunter R. Musnug, Nathaniel A. Myers, Deanna Grace Mylant, Andrew Naggy, Franklin Reid Newill IV, Lenelle James Noble, Jacob Noel, Quinn Louis Norman, Jordan Elizabeth Novak, Marissa Nicole Novak,
Daniel R. O’Hara, Ryan A. Ohler, Alexis Lane Osborne, Alexis Overly. Tessa Gabrielle Paluzzi, Dominic V. Panichelle, Zoe N Payne, Caleb M. Payne, Landen James Pells, Shawn Philip Penrose, Madilyn Eleni Perleberg, Clayton Walker Petrosky, Reese Campbell Petrosky,
Julie Mae Pevarnik, Madison Olivia Phillips, Ethan C. Pickup, Fisher Louis Piper, Mathias Allen Piper, Valentino G. Plaitano, Takiya Paige Rand, Madison Nicole Rasefske, Nicholas J. Rauco, Nicholas Redinger, Grace Elizabeth Revitsky, Allen William Rider, Lily Sophia Ridilla, Rachel E. Ridilla,
Shelby S. Robertson, Dominick R. Robinson, Kipp G. Robinson, Luke L. Robinson, Aaron W. Robl, Christian Tanner Rockwell, Natalie Noel Rodgers, Jenna E. Rojas, Haylee G. Romanelli, Emily Ann Ross, Saige Marlee Roth, Brayden A. Ryan, Tyler Jacob Ryan,
Tanner Adam Sabol, Sara A. Sakalousky, Sydney Mary Sapir, Jack W. Sarnese, Joshua J. Sarnese, Lorenzo Antonio Sarp, Ayla Michael K. Sarson, Noah William Schaefer, Alexander Miles Schall, Tanner C. Scheier, Courtney L. Schmauch, Emily Sue Schmucker, Emily L. Schultheis,
Brenden Ryan Scranton, Christopher R. Secrist, Chase C. Shaffer, Keegan A. Shannon, Hannah Elizabeth Shillingburg, Patrick Michael Shimko, Michael K. Shoemaker, Selena Alexandria Shull, Ryan Dean Sickenberger, Jacob Edward Singer, McKenna Caroline Skatell, Joshua B. Skok, Gavin E. Skwirut, Dylan A. Smith,
Dakoda M. Snyder, Caroline F. Solomon, Hunter David Sorbin, Alexis Marie Spangler, Eric Alan Spillar, Carly Elizabeth Stas, Luke Richard Reed Stauffer, Emma Paige Stein, Nathan D. Stemmerich, Jacob C. Stephenson, Lauren Elizabeth Stewart, Abigayle Marie Stratton, Alivia Rae Stumpf,
Geonna M. Sutton, Jordan T. Tallman, Josh T. Taylor, Hannah Marie Thomas, Sarah Grace Thomson, Isabella Louise Throm, Benjamin C. Tilzey, Jenna Marie Tomko, Carter Owen Trout, Katelyn L. Ulicne, Ava Marie Vitula, Emily Vogt, Joshua Ryan Voytilla, Chase S. Waleski, Alex Walker, Corey R. Wallace, Jacob R. Warner,
Ryan Parker Watson, Ryan Connor Way, Alexis G. Weatherton, Elisabeth Forsyth Wells, Jacob Wetmore, Gracie Nichole Wetzel, Dallin James White, Chasiti M. Whitmer, Jade M. Wile, Chloe E. Willochell, Daisy Mae Wishard, Alexander J. Woodring, Autumn A. Wright, Ryan J. Wydareny, Faith Alexandra Yondola, Howard Kenneth Ziegenfus, Ethan M. Zupanc and Luke J. Zylka.
