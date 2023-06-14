Taxpayers in the Greater Latrobe School District may be facing a 3-mill tax increase if the school board passes the final budget prepared and presented by Business Administrator Dan Watson at Tuesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting.
The final budget of $64,191,332 in expenditures for the 2023-24 school year is a spending plan with an increase of $2.5 million – or a 4% increase – over this past year in operating costs. Next year’s revenue estimate of $63,155,519 is a $1.5 million – or 2% – increase, which means there will still be a shortfall of over $1 million.
According to Watson, there are several factors driving the increases in operating costs, and most of them are out of the district’s control. Much like the families in the school district, Watson said district officials are similarly dealing with rising costs and inflation.
Under the category of health services, the district is facing an increase of over $163,000, which is not common. Historically, the district sees increases in the neighborhood of $50,000, but because of the issues recruiting nurses for schools, the district has been relegated to outsourcing to health service agencies, which is typically much more expensive.
Another hit to the budget is an increase in safety and security of $282,507 – or 127% – to fund the school’s police force, along with other expenditures related to security.
In addition, Richard Cassidy of Kattan-Ferretti Insurance provided a short presentation highlighting increases in premiums the district may be facing in property and liability insurance. According to Watson, utilities and insurance represents an increase of $698,107, or 97% for this budget.
Other areas of increases also impacting the budget include technology, increase of approximately $132,000 (10%); tuition for the Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center, $132,000 (8%) and the district’s portion of the school’s $6.8 million facility renovation, or $3.4 million ($283,000 per year for the next 12 years); debt service budget, $528,000, an 13% increase, or health care costs, $768,000, an 16% increase.
Although the proposed budget does include a 3-mill tax increase, Watson explained that even with the increase, Greater Latrobe’s millage rates will still be below the average rates of all schools in Westmoreland County.
The highest millage rate in the county is 107 mills. The lowest is 83.46 mills. The average is 91.27. At the current mileage rate, GL’s 85 mills ranks the district as the third lowest in the county. If the board adopts the budget, the mileage rate will increase to 88 mills.
The school board will consider adopting the budget at its regular meeting Tuesday. By state law, the school district must adopt a final budget by June 30.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
