Troop 478 attends school board meeting

Boy Scout Troop 478, sponsored by St. Benedict Church in Marguerite, attended the Greater Latrobe Committee of the Whole meeting Tuesday, where Superintendent Michael Porembka met with scouts before the meeting and the troop stayed to watch the board‘s meeting at the Center for Student Creativity at the high school.

 PHOTO BY AMY FAUTH

Taxpayers in the Greater Latrobe School District may be facing a 3-mill tax increase if the school board passes the final budget prepared and presented by Business Administrator Dan Watson at Tuesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting.

The final budget of $64,191,332 in expenditures for the 2023-24 school year is a spending plan with an increase of $2.5 million – or a 4% increase – over this past year in operating costs. Next year’s revenue estimate of $63,155,519 is a $1.5 million – or 2% – increase, which means there will still be a shortfall of over $1 million.

Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.

