The Mid-Atlantic Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) recently announced the 20 recipients of its 2021 Student Production Awards — with Greater Latrobe Senior High School students receiving recognition.
For their music video, “Lemonade,” Greater Latrobe students were among recipients of a Crystal Pillar award, which showcases excellence in video content produced by high school students, while highlighting their work in television news and production.
There were 120 entries and 67 nominees. Students at Penn-Trafford and Franklin Regional also took home awards.
The NATAS Mid-Atlantic Chapter’s Student Production Awards recognize outstanding cultural, educational, technological, entertainment, news and informational achievements by high school students in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. All entries were judged by media professionals and college educators from within the chapter. Each winning entry receives an engraved Crystal Pillar award and all nominees receive individualized academy certificates.
COVID-19 made this past year difficult for everyone, including students that have transitioned into new formats of learning. But even so, they remained committed to their passion of producing outstanding creative work that impressed the judges, said Eric Heisler, president of the NATAS mid-Atlantic Chapter.
“As we celebrate student achievement, we also acknowledge the educators that made this past year a success for their students,” Heisler said. “While our chapter takes great pride in supporting the development of our next generation of television and media professionals, we recognize that development begins in the classroom with dedicated mentors.”
This year’s awards program was streamed virtually on May 20 and featured Erin Coleman of NBC10 in Philadelphia, Mike Holden of WPXI in Pittsburgh, and Jackie De Tore of Fox43 in Harrisburg as award presenters.
A complete list of recipients can be found below and online at http://natasmid-atlantic.org/students/high-school/.
