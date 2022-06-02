Greater Latrobe student receives prize earned in fifth grade on graduation night

In fifth grade, Greater Latrobe Senior High School senior Tyler Lynch worked hard to win the fire prevention contest by drawing a picture and coloring it of his grandmother Belle’s house and how it caught on fire. He won the contest and the prize was a firetruck ride.
After winning the grand prize of a ride in the firetruck, unfortunately, the ride never came.
However, that ride finally happened Wednesday evening, as the area fire company showed up to the Lynch residence in Wimmerton to escort Tyler and his longtime friends Aiden Sweeney and Eric Landry to their Class of 2022 high school graduation at Memorial Stadium.
Tyler is the son of Sean and Lynn Lynch of Unity Township. He has earned the appointment to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Class of 2026. He has excelled at Greater Latrobe as a member of the National Honor Society, Math National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, and was first team all-conference in football in 2020 and 2021. He also was a stellar wrestler, earning many accolades throughout all four years of high school. As class president, he also gave a speech on stage during the graduation ceremony, and received numerous awards and recognitions recently.
“I think it is kinda funny that it was supposed to happen a long time ago and it didn’t,” Tyler explained. “It got brought back up after I forgot about it and I’m getting it even though it has been this long. It is funny how it all worked out so perfectly.”
Tyler said before the firetruck showed up at his home at 5:15 p.m. last night that he would be talking with his buddies and taking it all in.
“I plan on enjoying it while it happens, because before I know it – it will be June 27 and I’ll be reporting on R Day, so I will be taking it slow while I can,” he said. “We will ride around the football stadium because I have spent a lot of time there all through high school and it will be cool to ride around there.”
Not remembering how he felt when he didn’t get the ride to school as a fifth-grader, Tyler said he heard from his family that he wasn’t a happy camper about it back then.
“Now I am a happy camper since I’m getting this,” he said. “The firetruck is the ride into the rest of my life. After graduation, I’m not a Latrobe senior, I’m a graduate, and soon a West Point cadet. I feel ready but also kind of nervous. I am excited. The past 13 years of schooling has gotten me to this point. I’m kind of nervous, kind of scared – but if I wasn’t, I wouldn’t be doing the right thing.”
Tyler’s mom, Lynn, explained the firetruck ride to graduation came about as Tyler was earning a prestigious award from the City of Latrobe for his work in collecting sporting equipment for those in need.
“Tyler got the citizenship award in January and we went to the municipal building,” Lynn explained. “After the ceremony, we joked with (GLSD superintendent) Mr. (Mike) Porembka about how the firetruck never happened when Tyler won, and he was quick to set things in motion to make the prize Tyler didn’t get back then happen now.”
Porembka happens to be great friends with one of the Latrobe Freewill Hose Co. 3 and 4 assistant chiefs, Mike Skapura, as the two are in a polka band together, and he made a call to Skapura to see if the ride could be set up for graduation after explaining how the ride didn’t happen for the fifth-grade Tyler.
“Mike and I have been friends forever and I called him and he said we could make it happen,” Porembka explained. “We talked about it for prom and Tyler didn’t really think that would be great for his date, so he mentioned graduation, and that became the plan.”
Porembka said the efforts of the fire company to make the ride happen for Tyler is the essence of the Latrobe community.
“It honestly is reflective of our community and how people come together when they need to,” Porembka said. “Here is an 18-year-old young man who is going to graduate today and for whatever reason it didn’t happen in fifth grade, and we are going to make it happen tonight.”
The superintendent also had much to say about the young man who won the coloring contest in fifth grade, along with many more accolades through high school, including the citizenship award and the prestigious appointment to West Point.
“What can I say about Tyler – he’s going to West Point,” Porembka said. “He is very reflective of the students we have here at Greater Latrobe. I had the opportunity to spend time with him in January when the wrestling team was in Colorado. He is dedicated to his family, community, classmates and he is dedicated to his country. He is going to do a bang-up job at West Point and represent Greater Latrobe with class, dignity and honor. He gives 110% to everything. I think it’s pretty cool he’s getting his firetruck ride tonight.”
Skapura was thrilled to make the firetruck pickup and give Tyler and his friends the grand entrance to graduation. He explained how the contest in elementary school allows for the winners to get the ride to school, and that it is one of the things the firefighters enjoy in their work because they are doing something fun that is helping – rather than helping in a sad or scary situation of a fire. The assistant chief said Tyler is deserving of the grand ride and he was excited to do it.
“I talked to Chief (John) Brasile after I heard from Mike (Porembka) and chief was on board – he said that was perfect and gave permission to do it,” Skapura explained. “We planned on picking Tyler up about 5:15 p.m., take some pictures and then parents will follow us and take photos of him getting off the truck. We will have whistles and sirens into the stadium, where we will let him off.”
Skapura said the 15-minute drive to the stadium would include stops at any of Tyler’s friends’ or relatives’ houses, where they would blow the air horns and let their presence be known. He added the company certainly was happy to make this happen.
“This means the Latrobe Fire Department is a great group of people and we are there to support the public,” Skapura said. “Tyler is a great kid who got a full-ride to West Point, and you don’t get those every day. We would do this for someone who didn’t get a full-ride to West Point. We are here to help out the public. This is a fun way to help them out. Usually it’s when there is a fire or sad situation. This is the kind of help that I like that the fire department can do. I don’t know if he or any of his friends have ever been in a firetruck, it’s a little different of a ride. Tyler and his friends will get to see what we do, and maybe one of them will want to join a fire department somewhere. Maybe it will spark a little interest.”
Explaining the event as a memory Tyler and the firefighters will have for a long time, Skapura said he was looking forward to the evening and everyone taking lots of pictures.
“It’s a happy day in his life and we can help him celebrate a happy day,” Skapura said.
It’s completely evident Lynn and Sean are humble individuals who are extremely proud of their son. They both explained how they raised their son to show humility, and how proud they are that he has been so recognized lately for his great humility and efforts in all he’s done. Tyler knows that his parents have played a big role in his special day – even more than just his mom bringing up that missed firetruck in fifth grade.
“Everything ever that happens to me is because of my parents,” Tyler said. “If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be able to do everything that I am doing now. It is all a result of what they’ve done for me.”
Looking ahead at the big evening, Tyler called it bittersweet.
“(My parents) prepared me for today, but today is also a day closer to me leaving,” he said. “But, they didn’t raise me to stay here, they raised me to fly. They want me to move on and do great things and I am trying to do that.”
Tyler added: “A huge thank you to the fire company – I am kind of happy the way this worked out. Getting this today probably means a lot more than it would have meant in fifth grade. Thank you to the fire company for taking the time out of their day to do this for me.”
Lynn was taking lots of pictures and her mother and sister were at the stadium to video Tyler’s and his friends’ entrance in the firetruck. She blew up balloons and was planning on a parade of sorts to follow the firetruck in to graduation.
“Tyler always does have the grandest entrance, no matter what,” Lynn said. “I am very proud of my son. It is bittersweet. We have gone through different phases and (graduation) is just another one of those natural phases that Tyler, his father, and I have to go through. Since he was a baby, we went through phases and just when you were getting used to it – you had to move on. It is going to be difficult for us. They take his phone on R Day and we will only be able to communicate through letters. While he is going through withdrawal being away from home and without technology, we will also be going through withdrawal here at home.”
“Son of a gun, how this all worked out,” Sean said. “We are proud of him for his choice to go to West Point and we are on-board.”
The pride in Sean’s voice was obvious as he explained how proud they are of Tyler, especially that he’s turned out to be the young man he is.
“We gave him his wings, now it’s his time to fly,” Lynn said. “And, that’s what he’s doing. We couldn’t be prouder.”
