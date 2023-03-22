The Greater Latrobe School District Board of School Directors approved the purchase of a plot of land near the front entrance to the school district campus, but according to officials, there are no specific plans for the acquisition.
Solicitor Ned Nakles, who introduced the resolution approving the sales agreement for a vote Tuesday night, said the nearly three-quarters of an acre of land just happened to become available, so the district acted.
The district will pay $50,000 for the lot, which is being sold by the Campbell family.
Board President Eric Hauser confirmed the acquisition was more for future considerations.
The board also finalized a tax assessment appeal settlement with First Commonwealth Bank. The board approved the settlement and authorized its solicitor to execute the necessary agreements to settle the appeal file for 2020.
In other business, it was a somber vote as school directors unanimously approved a slate of resignations, which included 15 educators – with an average of 27 years of experience each at Greater Latrobe – who are retiring at the end of the year.
Superintendent Michael Porembka was emotional as he read excerpts from the teachers’ resignation letters before introducing the motion. The letters primarily stressed how hard it was to leave the district because it is a “family.”
“Humbly, with gratitude and with thanks to those folks that are listed, I would ask the board to move on Resolution 191 and approve the resignations as listed,” he said.
Hauser echoed the letter that referred to the culture at Greater Latrobe as like a family. He added that the community that raises children is a big family, giving a little to help in what way they can.
“I would like to congratulate each and every one of those teachers. I would like to thank you for their years of service and dedication that they put forth in their careers.”
In other business, the school board also approved the following items:
- Proposed 2023-24 school calendar;
- The following tuition students for the 2023-24 school year with tuition and transportation the responsibility of the parent/guardian: David Klimchock, grade six, Derry Area; Olivia Carlquist, grade 11, Ligonier Valley, and Dylan Shallenberger, grade nine, Connellsville Area;
- Donation of $500 by Luxor United Methodist Church for unpaid lunch accounts;
- Substitute teachers Camila Bonandi, Chad Clair, Amanda McLay and Claire Smeltzer;
- Appointments of Tony Walsh as spring sports coordinator at a salary of $4,000 and Matthew Henderson as volunteer varsity baseball coach, and
- Adjustment to salary of baseball assistant Brett Vallorani from $2,525.75 to $2,500.75.
In addition, Porembka announced the board retreat, originally scheduled for 9 a.m. March 25, has been canceled and rescheduled for 4 p.m. March 29.
The next Committee of the Whole meeting will be held 7 p.m. April 11 and the regular board meeting 7 p.m. April 18.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
