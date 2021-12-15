Greater Latrobe has joined a growing number of Westmoreland County school districts choosing to make masks optional in school buildings.
At Tuesday’s regular meeting, the district’s school board voted 6-3 to maintain its health and safety plan. Dr. Michael Zorch, Heidi Kozar and William Palmer voted against making face coverings optional.
The board initially approved the district’s health and safety plan this summer, which did not require face coverings. Since September, Greater Latrobe had followed the state’s mask mandate, much to the disappointment of some district parents.
School districts across the state have quickly changed course after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Dec. 10 affirmed a lower court ruling that the acting secretary of health did not have the authority to issue the mask order. The ruling now puts the decision back in the hands of local districts regarding masking.
School officials reminded parents that a federal mask mandate for student transportation, including school buses and vans, remains in effect.
Zorch — a retired emergency room physician who chairs the school board’s health and safety committee — strongly opposed the mask-optional plan, as Excela Health is operating at near capacity as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, especially among people who are not vaccinated.
According to Dr. Carol Fox, chief medical officer at Excela Health, as of Dec. 13, 35% of hospitalized patients in Excela’s three hospitals — Westmoreland, Latrobe and Frick — are sick with COVID-19, a rate that has exceeded the highest point of the pandemic last year.
“People should wear masks indoors, especially now, because our hospitals are getting their (expletive) kicked,” Zorch said.
Zorch expressed frustration with individuals who choose not to mask up, and warned those in attendance that more students will likely require quarantine with masks now optional in district school buildings.
“I don’t understand why people wouldn’t want to help their communities stay safe. I don’t understand why people wouldn’t want to keep their kids in school, and keep people from getting sick,” he said. “This is not politics, it’s not taking away anyone’s freedom. It’s a public health issue.”
Zorch said family members concerned about sending their children to school in a mask-optional setting should consider purchasing KN95 or N95 masks, adding that the items are readily available and provide another level of protection compared to a cloth mask.
“It’s the very least we can do,” Kozar said of mask-wearing in schools.
School director Andrew Repko, who voted to give parents the choice of masking their kids, pressed for parent responsibility.
“If you want masks or don’t want masks, that’s your choice, but be responsible for those around you. If your child is sick, keep them home,” he said.
Before the board’s vote, several parents spoke out against the mask mandate, saying a child’s formative years shouldn’t be spent wearing masks and claiming masks are impeding their development. One parent cited a petition of 500 parents and community members wishing to masks optional.
The school board also said farewell to departing Superintendent Dr. Georgia Teppert, who will retire on Jan. 3. Assistant Superintendent Michael Porembka was previously approved to fill the position for a five-year term.
Teppert, who has been with the district for 23 years, has been superintendent for two-plus years since being named the replacement for former superintendent Judith Swigart when she retired. Teppert served the district as assistant superintendent for five years, but has been with the district in a number of administrative roles since 1999, including assistant high school principal, high school principal and director of support services.
On Tuesday, National Honor Society students made a video thanking Teppert for her dedication to the district and its students. Student council members also presented her a bouquet of flowers.
“It’s all about you, the students, and I can’t be more grateful for this recognition,” she said. “Greater Latrobe is my home and will always be my home.”
In other business, the board approved:
- To hire Morgan Rockwell as a music teacher for grades Pre-K through 12 at a Step 1/bachelor’s degree salary of $46,607;
- The board also approved 2022 meeting dates, including: Committee of the Whole meetings — Jan. 11, Feb. 8, March 8, April 12, May 10, June 14, Aug. 9, Sept. 13, Oct. 11, Dec. 6, and regular meetings — Jan. 18, Feb. 22, March 15, April 19, May 24, June 21, Aug. 16, Sept. 20, Oct. 18, Nov. 15, Dec. 13 (no July meeting). All meetings will be moved to 7 p.m. next year;
- Woods purchases of services agreement for student A, effective Dec. 1 through June 30, 2022;
- Adelphoi Village Inc. purchase of service agreement, day treatment supplemental contract, for the 2021-22 school year;
- Measurable Results Assessment (MRA) distribution for the 2021-22 school year;
- Tax appeal settlement proposals for parcel Nos. 61-20-06-0-113, 61-08-00-0-229, 61-12-00-0-135 and 61-12-00-0-228, as recommended by Andrews & Price LLC;
- Permission to advertise for general school supplies, art, science, paper, custodial, electrical, medical supplies, sports equipment and supplies for the 2022-23 school year;
- Bulk road salt purchase agreement between Unity Township and the school district;
- To retain Siemens Industry Inc. for Investment Grade Audit (IGA) services;
- Reappoint Patricia Fenton as a Greater Latrobe Parks and Recreation Commission board representative for a three-year term ending Dec. 31, 2024;
- Adopt board policies;
- Resignations of Nicole Lakin (personal care assistant), Julie McLuckie (junior high girls soccer coach) and Paul Markle (classroom assistant);
- Melissa Bartels, Kelsey Black, Bryan Jones, Benjamin Marnell, Giordanna Paola and Kayla Sutton as substitute teachers;
- Allison Vecchiola (substitute secretary at a rate of $10 per hour) and Melissa Lesko (substitute food service at $9.50 per hour) as support personnel, classified appointments;
- Danielle Koehler (volunteer bowling coach) as support personnel, supplemental appointments.
