The Greater Latrobe School District has received a positive independent financial audit report for the fiscal year that ended on June 30, 2021, according to Superintendent Michael Porembka.
Barb Terek of the district’s auditing firm, Horner, Wible and Terek, PC, delivered the good news during Tuesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting.
The board is expected to officially accept the report and results at its regular meeting on Jan. 18.
In addition, the school board will also consider the following items for a vote at the regular meeting:
- Education affiliation agreement between school district and Edinburg University of Pennsylvania;
- Jacob Hannah, 11th grader, Ligonier Valley, tuition student for 2022-23 school year;
- Act 1 resolutions to not raise taxes above the index;
- Tax assessment appeals settlements as recommended by Andrews & Price, LLC;
- Project Lead the Way computer science program;
- Bulk road salt purchase agreement between the school district and the City of Latrobe;
- Renewal of Johnson Controls Fire Protection LP services agreement;
- Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. engineering services agreement for NPDES permit notice of termination;
- Right of way and easement agreement between the district and the Derry Area and Ligonier Valley school districts and Derry Township supervisors, granting temporary and permanent easements over Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC) property to install, operate and maintain stormwater lines;
- Final adoption of various updated policies;
- Resignation of Jason Marucco as varsity head football coach;
- Substitute teacher Elizabeth Bush and classified appointment of classroom assistant Alicia Constantine (retroactive to Jan. 10).
