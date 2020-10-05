Greater Latrobe elementary school students will be able to get a little extra shut-eye beginning next Monday, Oct. 12.
Superintendent Dr. Georgia Teppert in a letter issued last week announced the daily arrival time for students at the district’s three elementary schools — Baggaley, Latrobe and Mountain View — would be pushed back to 9 a.m. to allow teachers more preparation time to plan for brick-and-mortar and GLSD online instructional models.
Starting Oct. 12, the doors will open to students at 9 a.m. and the morning announcements at the three elementary schools will start at 9:15 a.m. Dismissal times are not affected by the change.
“GLSD always strives to provide the best instruction possible to our students and we realize a small shift in the elementary schedule can assist in optimizing the overall educational experience,” Teppert wrote. “Since the opening of school, teachers have been planning for both instructional models with limited planning time during their work day. We want both models to be implemented with fidelity and have determined the best way to support the teachers and their instruction is by increasing planning time.”
The letter notes that students enrolled in the YWCA program can continue to attend at their regularly scheduled times with no additional fees.
Updated bus schedules reflecting the new arrival time are available on the district’s website at www.glsd.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.