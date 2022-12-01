Greater Latrobe Partners in Education Foundation seeks nominees for Alumni of Distinction Award

GLPIEF is a non-profit organization dedicated to funding, through philanthropy, innovative programs and projects that enhance and enrich the educational experiences of Greater Latrobe students to help prepare them for being future contributors within the community. GLPIEF thanks its donors for investing in the future of students and ensuring that the tradition of excellence continues in GLSD. GLPIEF is celebrating its 10th Anniversary and with these recent grants has raised over $6 million in support of Greater Latrobe School District. The volunteer board of directors for GLPIEF include Kelly Bisignani, Richard Boyle, Jr., Jason Brinker, Don Clair, Helene Conway-Long, Maria Graziano-Bickerstaff, Heidi Kozar, Karen LaPresti, Brad Meyers, Michael Porembka, Brian Quinn, Dr. Dawn Santora, Lisa Shearer, Kayla Sutton and Dan Watson. To learn more call Jessica Golden, executive director, at 724-539-4200 Ext 23406 or email office@glpief.org.