Greater Latrobe Partners in Education Foundation seeks nominees for Alumni of Distinction Award

The Greater Latrobe Partners in Education Foundation (GLPIEF) is seeking nominees for the Greater Latrobe School District Distinguished Alumni recognition program as part of the Loyal & True Dinner Celebration scheduled for March 16, 2023, at the St. Vincent College Conference Center.
The Greater Latrobe Partners in Education Foundation Alumni of Distinction Award was established to acknowledge excellence among alumni of the Greater Latrobe School District. This award will recognize outstanding levels of professional achievements, service to the community, service to the Greater Latrobe School District, or other special efforts or success.
GLPIEF is asking for nominations from alumni, community members and current or retired GLSD staff. The nomination form can be accessed at glpief.org/alumni-of-distinction-award and nominations are due by Dec. 15.
Lester Sutton, Greater Latrobe Class of 1974, was honored with the GLSD Alumni of Distinction Award at the 2022 Loyal & True Dinner. In 1988, Sutton founded Aggressive Grinding Service (AGS), Inc. The company became North America’s leader in precision carbide grinding and advanced ceramic finishing.
From the beginning, Sutton’s vision was expressed in the corporate mission: “We treat our customers, employees, and vendors as we would like to be treated – with honesty, courtesy and respect.”
He extended that vision to the school district and to the community where he lives. Sutton, now retired as president/CEO of AGS, has served on a number of community boards including The Latrobe Foundation, Eastern Westmoreland Career & Technology Center, the American Red Cross, the Greater Latrobe Partners in Education Foundation and continues to be involved in the school community.
GLPIEF is a non-profit organization dedicated to funding, through philanthropy, innovative programs and projects that enhance and enrich the educational experiences of Greater Latrobe students to help prepare them for being future contributors within the community. GLPIEF thanks its donors for investing in the future of students and ensuring that the tradition of excellence continues in GLSD. GLPIEF is celebrating its 10th Anniversary and with these recent grants has raised over $6 million in support of Greater Latrobe School District. The volunteer board of directors for GLPIEF include Kelly Bisignani, Richard Boyle, Jr., Jason Brinker, Don Clair, Helene Conway-Long, Maria Graziano-Bickerstaff, Heidi Kozar, Karen LaPresti, Brad Meyers, Michael Porembka, Brian Quinn, Dr. Dawn Santora, Lisa Shearer, Kayla Sutton and Dan Watson. To learn more call Jessica Golden, executive director, at 724-539-4200 Ext 23406 or email office@glpief.org.
