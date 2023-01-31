The Greater Latrobe Partners in Education Foundation announces Alumni of Distinction Honorees

Barry and Linda Banker, Class of 1966, have been named the 2023 Alumni of Distinction honorees by the Greater Latrobe Partners in Education Foundation. The Bankers will be honored at the annual Loyal & True Dinner to be held Thursday, March 16, at the St. Vincent College Conference Center.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Greater Latrobe Partners in Education Foundation announced Barry and Linda Banker as the 2023 Alumni of Distinction honorees.

Mr. and Mrs. Banker will be honored at the annual Loyal & True Dinner to be held Thursday, March 16, at the St. Vincent College Conference Center. The Alumni of Distinction Award was established to acknowledge excellence among alumni of the Greater Latrobe School District. This award recognizes outstanding levels of professional achievements, service to the community and/or service to the Greater Latrobe School District.

