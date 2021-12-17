The Greater Latrobe Parks and Recreation (GLPR) Commission on Thursday approved its 2022 budget, with projections that are more in line with pre-pandemic numbers.
Next year’s spending plan projects $558,542 in income, which is not far from the organization’s 2019 total. COVID-19 has impacted GLPR revenues and program participation the past two years.
Program estimates were made conservatively, commissioner Dan Hennessy noted.
Hennessy said new programs, such as youth martial arts and women’s kickboxing, along with the popular pickleball program, are factored into next year’s budget. He noted senior bus trips are projected to “come back” to more typical levels and officials are hoping senior events won’t be affected by the pandemic next year.
Summer day camp income is projected between 2019 and 2021 enrollment figures, with growth for more, Hennessy said. He added that pool income budget is a more conservative projection, despite a strong 2021 season.
GLPR officials are hopeful the new Firecracker Run, planned next summer, creates an additional stream of revenue annually.
“We’re hoping that ends up being a big one for us, like the Turkey Trot,” Hennessy said. “But this does not play like the Turkey Trot (in the 2022 budget).
“I hope the day camp is significantly bigger, I would hope the Firecracker Run does better, (along) some of the other programming, but it’s also a year where we need to see how this whole thing works.”
Expenses are $37,000 over revenues, per budget figures, but Hennessy said some programs are capable of exceeding projections. He added that GLPR still has excess money from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
“We’re in good shape financially,” he said. “Let’s do all the right things with the programs and see how the revenues shake out with a couple different programs.”
In other business, GLPR Director Craig Shevchik said Chad Schmeling has retired as pool manager at Rogers-McFeely Memorial Pool after 13 years at the facility, including eight in charge.
“He will be hard to replace,” Shevchik said.
The commission also approved to advertise the program supervisor position — at a salary between $32,000 and $35,000 per year, based on experience — after Trey Hudock recently left the role. Shevchik said the salary figure, which is higher than previously offered, was factored into next year’s budget.
The commission also approved for Shevchik to negotiate a $1,350 per year agreement, at a requested length of 10 years, for Latrobe Little League to take over 6-year-old baseball from GLPR.
Shevchik said he countered Little League’s initial offer. Currently, GLPR runs baseball programs for ages 4-6.
“They want to run the 6-year-olds and add them with the (7-year-olds),” he said. “I understand why they are doing it and I don’t want to compete with another organization.”
Added Hennessy: “It’s a reasonable number. It’s better than nothing.”
Also discussed at Thursday’s meeting:
- Shevchik said last month’s Turkey Trot had 856 participants, an increase from last year’s total of 650. In normal conditions, he said the organization wants roughly 1,000 participants annually;
- The Polar Plunge will be held starting at 8 a.m. Jan. 8 at Keystone State Park. The cost is $15 per person to attend the event, which is done in cooperation with the Derry Township part and the Loyalhanna Watershed Association. A warming hut will be provided for participants;
- Tickets are now on sale for GLPR’s annual Comedy Night, slated for Jan. 22. Next year’s event will include no dinner, officials noted;
- Shevchik said the organization recently received Creekside area funding through the Katherine Mabis McKenna Foundation, while Jim and Rick Okonak accepted GLPR’s request for funding, which will go toward pool improvements, including a new vacuum;
- Shevchik said snow will be removed at a portion of Legion-Keener Park, while the facilty’s bathrooms and pickleball complex are closed for the winter;
- Shevchik said the organization’s Little Hoopsters, Bantam Basketball and Water Bugs programs are full.
