Winter is a time when events either cease due to weather or get moved to an indoor location. While farmers markets and hiking may be put on hold until spring, some organizations create new events to turn a dreary winter into a more enjoyable time.
Greater Latrobe Parks and Recreation does exactly that by continuing old traditions and creating new ones for all ages. No matter the weather, there is always fun entertainment that can be found in the city of Latrobe.
This year is the second annual Polar Bear Plunge, which will be held at Keystone State Park in New Alexandria. Tom Long, chairman of Greater Latrobe Parks and Recreation, came up with the idea just a few years ago and it has become a hit with many locals. Last year at the first event, more than 75 people dared the frigid temperatures of Keystone Lake.
“In our first year we had 80 people take the plunge,” said Craig Shevchik, director of parks and recreation.
Cultures such as Scandinavians have always enjoyed a brisk swim on a cold winter’s day. It wasn’t until 1904 that the first Polar Plunge in the United States began by a group called L Street Brownies, who formed the first-ever polar bear swim club in Massachusetts. From then on, cities across the country had some frozen fun, whether on New Year’s Day or shortly after.
Shevchik and Dawn Vavick, director of aquatics and programs, led the group into Keystone last year and will be doing the same this year.
“We hope to add new participants every year. It’s a great way to bring in the new year,” Shevchik said.
This year’s Polar Bear Plunge will take place Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at 10 a.m. The deadline to sign up is Jan. 2, 2023. The cost will be $15 per person. More information can be found by calling 724-537-4331.
Another event occurring in the colder months is the Family/Open Swim at Greater Latrobe Senior High School. For over 25 years, GLSHS has allowed the public to share memories with friends and families alike for their annual winter Family/Open Swim. All ages are welcome to make a “splash” beginning Sunday, Jan. 8.
“It’s a great way to fight those winter blues,” Shevchik said.
Families can expect to have fun, exercise, and make great memories with loved ones. The Family/Open Swim will run every Sunday from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. beginning Jan. 8 until March 12. Registration is $70 per family living within the Greater Latrobe School District, $80 for those who live outside the school district or $5 per person for drop-ins. Registration is open now online on Latrobe Recreation’s website, www.latroberecreation.org.
Whether braving the cold for the Polar Bear Plunge at Keystone or keeping it cool inside at the Family/Open Swim, people of all ages can have fun no matter the weather.
