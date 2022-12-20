Winter is a time when events either cease due to weather or get moved to an indoor location. While farmers markets and hiking may be put on hold until spring, some organizations create new events to turn a dreary winter into a more enjoyable time.

Greater Latrobe Parks and Recreation does exactly that by continuing old traditions and creating new ones for all ages. No matter the weather, there is always fun entertainment that can be found in the city of Latrobe.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.