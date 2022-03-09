The Greater Latrobe school board on Friday hired Ronald Prady as the district’s new head football coach.
Prady’s salary was listed as “TBD” by the district.
The position was left vacant following the resignation of former head coach Jason Marucco, who confirmed his intent to leave the post in late December last year. His resignation was approved by the school board in January.
Prady, a Penn Township resident and a graduate of Penn-Trafford High School, in his most recent coaching position helped lead the PT Warriors to their first state football championship last year under head coach John Ruane, when they defeated Imhotep Charter 17-14 in overtime in the PIAA Class 5A final on Dec. 10, at Hersheypark Stadium.
“I grew up at Penn-Trafford. I played there, I graduated from there. To go back there and coach and win a state championship like we did was unbelievable,” he said. “The coaching staff was great, we had great players. You don’t win without those. I was really lucky.”
He said his other high school football coaching experience includes three years at Franklin Regional; two previous years at Greater Latrobe as an assistant under former football coach Pat Murray in 2006 and 2007; a job at James Monroe High School in Fredericksburg, Virginia; serving as head coach at Caroline High School in Milford, Virginia; and stints in Stafford County, Virginia, and in the San Diego area.
“My 25 years, I’ve coached on both sides of the ball. I recently worked on the defensive side of the ball, coaching linebackers, specifically,” he said.
He also helped coach softball at Penn-Trafford, for teams that included his son Jake and his daughter Allie, and his daughter’s team won the state championship in softball in 2019.
Asked what attracted him to the position at Greater Latrobe, he said the fact that he already teaches in the district —he’s been a math teacher at Greater Latrobe Junior High School since 2006 — made it seem like a good fit.
“I teach here, and as much as I love the Penn-Trafford community and the kids there, I love these kids just as much. It’s just a great opportunity for me to coach where I’m teaching,” he said.
He added that while it was “really tough to leave Penn-Trafford,” coaching at Greater Latrobe will present “a different challenge.”
“I’m really looking forward to it,” he said.
Looking ahead to his plans as GL’s new head coach, Prady stressed that he has “a lot of respect” for Marucco and the other GL coaches.
“I’ve known him for a long time, and the job those coaches did here, they were phenomenal and worked really hard,” Prady said.
“They’ve been really close to winning some games here, and I just think we need some cultural changes that I’ve learned over the years, some things I’ve learned from guys I’ve worked for, some things that have been successful for us.
“I think you can’t win without being tough, and you can’t be physically tough without being mentally tough.”
He added that his experience working with the defense will come into play at GL.
“I want to play good defense,” he said.
“We’ve been fortunate to do that everywhere I’ve been, so we’re going to try to do that here, too.”
He said the game has “evolved so much” in throughout his many years of coaching, noting that offense, especially, is completely different in today’s game.
“They want to spread you across the field to try to take advantage of seams in your defense by spreading you out,” he said.
“Offenses have become a lot more up-tempo. You see a lot more spread offenses, a lot more zone read. You see a lot more RPOs now.”
Prady said that he plans on meeting with the football team today (Wednesday) and so the team can “hit the ground running.”
“I’m looking forward to meeting them all and seeing how things go,” he said, noting that he knows many of them already through teaching, although not all.
He said he is excited to get started and work with his team.
“You don’t (get into coaching) for the money, that’s for sure,” he said. “You do it for the love of the kids and the game, and I think any of the other coaches would tell you that, at this level.”
Prady’s wife, Liz, teaches English at GL.
In other business, the school board also approved the following Tuesday night:
• Authorizing Superintendent of Schools Michael Porembka to send a letter to any necessary party in order to participate in a grant which will provide funding for the professional services related to a Latrobe Memorial Stadium improvement study. According to documentation provided by the district, the it is cooperating with St. Vincent College (SVC) to apply for a Local Share Account Program grant through the Latrobe Industrial Development Authority (LIDA) to pay for SHP — the firm the district has hired to develop its facilities master plan — to study possible upgrades and expansions for the facilities on the property, which includes the stadium, football field and track. The study also reportedly will look at SVC’s use of the property as well as “possible investment in the property for college athletics and activities”;
• Hiring Chelsea Mastowski as a junior varsity assistant softball coach, at a total salary of $2,464.38; Dana Munchinski as a softball assistant coach at the junior high, at a salary of $2,364.38; and Lucas Ali as a boys’ lacrosse assistant coach, at a salary of $2,047.50.
Items that will be on the agenda for the school board’s next regular meeting, scheduled at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, and considered for approval include the following:
• A field experience agreement between Westmoreland County Community College (WCCC) and the district, as well as an IDEA — B, IDEA — 619 and ARP IDEA sub-grant funds agreement between the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit (WIU) and the district for the 2021-2022 school year;
• Appointing Dr. Rhonda Laughlin to replace William Palmer on the Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC) Joint Operating Committee (JOC), effective immediately;
• The resignation of cross-country assistant coach Marissa Schmizzi;
• Support personnel appointments for Allison Vecchiola (part-time secretary), Diane Atkinson (classroom assistant) and Tina Helman (personal care assistant);
• The WIU general operating budget for July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023;
• Tax committee voting delegates;
• Gifts, grants and donations, including $5,000 from GetGo for a DUI simulator for the high school, to be made available during the week of prom;
• The proposed 2022-2023 school calendar;
• Tuition students for the 2022-2023 school year.
