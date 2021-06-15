The Greater Latrobe Ministerial Association will be registering local residents who wish to receive the monthly food pantry for the upcoming 2021-22 year.
The public will be able to sign up on July 6 at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 331 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Residents are asked to bring personal identification and a current utility bill showing their address to the Trinity Fellowship Hall between 9:30-11:30 a.m., or 2-3 p.m. Residents should enter the building through the ramp located on Weldon Street.
Those residing at either Latrobe Manor or Loyalhanna Apartments may do so on July 8 at their respective buildings. Times will be posted in the lobby of each complex.
This will be the only opportunity to complete required paperwork in order to receive pantry distribution on July 13.
