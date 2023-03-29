The Greater Latrobe Junior High School will be presenting “Newsies Jr.” in the senior high auditorium Friday, March 31, at 7 p.m., Saturday, April 1, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, April 2, at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students and children. All tickets will be sold at the door.
Come see the Greater Latrobe Junior High students present Disney’s rousing musical that has thrilled and inspired young people for generations.
When powerful newspaper publishers raise prices at the newsboys’ expense, the charismatic Jack Kelly rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions. Together, the newsies learn that they are stronger united, and create a movement to fight for what’s right.
This year’s production is directed by Kate Richards and Nicole Wolfgang. Choreographers are Jillienne Lingis and Katie Ulicne.
The cast includes (in order of appearance): Jack Kelly — Connor Rose; Crutchie — Sadie Bridge; Race — Ava George; Bertie — Sarah Daniels; Muriel — Mia Stoneking*; Nancy — Ellie McDonald; Specs — Leah Olson; Pigtails — Janelle Stranko; Hazel — Malorie Shaffer*; Buttons — Zoe Reed; Romeo — Josh Sterrett; JoJo — Carly Wissinger; Katherine Plumber — Gia Petrazio; Darcy — Stacy O’Conner; Wiesel — Caitlyn Huey; Morris Delancey — Logan Luhovey; Oscar Delancey — Jacob Leonard; Davey — Ben Ament; Les — Miriam Fridg; Joseph Pulitzer — E.J. Springob; Bunsen — Evan Burger; Hannah — Samantha Yothers*; Seitz — Ethan Stenger; Woman — Kaitlyn Gaffney; Snyder — Landon Stevenson; police officers — Adelle McNeill, Karli Piper, Anna Serge, Emma Smoker, Brooke Thiem; Medda Larkin — Madison McLain; Pat — Jessica Gold; Ada — Malorie Shaffer*; Ethyl — Brianna Weaver*; Olive — Adyson Weston*; Scab 1 — Lexie Cunningham; Scab 2 — Catherine DiVittis; Scab 3 — Ciara Eachus; Spot Conlon — Ray Swiderski; Bill — Austin Akins, and Dorothy — McKinley Kyle (* indicates Bowery Brigade).
Newsie ensemble includes: Jessica Gold, Jocelyn Jamison, Adelle McNeill, Karli Piper, Anna Serge, Emma Smoker and Brooke Thiem.
