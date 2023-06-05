Anna Grace Kilkeary met a lot of horses before she found Kash in Kentucky.
“I just fell in love with him,” she said. “I tried out a lot of horses, but as soon as I got on him, I could tell he was the one. You get that feeling.”
That was three years ago. Since then, she and Kash have been a winning team in many local and regional equestrian competitions. Together, they have won state and other championships and broke an arena record in barrel racing. They have also done well in pole bending competition.
Kilkeary, 17, is the daughter of Ed and Melissa Kilkeary of Latrobe and is a recent Greater Latrobe Senior High School graduate.
“I have been riding since I was 3 and barrel racing for about five years,” she said. “My mother grew up riding horses and my older sister Abbey rode English (style) and competed. So I just followed along. My cousin was barrel racing, and after my quarter horse Belle passed away in 2019 and it came time to get another horse, I thought that’s what I wanted to do. At the time, I was riding English.”
Barrel racing involves the horse and rider maneuvering a cloverleaf pattern around three barrels set up in the arena. In pole bending, the horse and rider weave down and back around six poles.
Kash, who is also a quarter horse, was 3 years old and had only minimal training. He had a lot to learn when she brought him back to Pennsylvania, and he quickly caught on.
“He is extremely muscular and athletic, which obviously makes him very fast,” she said. “So he gives me his all in every run. He can be stubborn, that’s for sure, but I know that no matter what, he will give me his best. He loves his job and he loves to please me. We work well together and I see the progress that we’ve made as a team.”
The duo had a setback in October 2021, two weeks before what would have been their first competition in the All American Quarter Horse Congress.
“Kash pulled his suspensory ligament and other minor injuries,” Kilkeary said. “We had to pull out of the competition and doctor him every day. He was on stall rest for six months, which meant that he could not be ridden or go out in the field. Then in March of 2022, he was completely healed and he came back better than he was before.”
Their time of 14.9 seconds broke the barrel race arena record at SydMore Stables in Eighty Four, and they won the Pennsylvania state show in 2021 with a time of 17 seconds. That year, they also won the pole bending event at the state competition.
They won the winter 2021 Waynesburg Barrel series, then the 2022 summer series for youth and open champion at the same site. Last year they were the reserve All American Quarter Horse Congress Champion in competition held in Ohio.
Earlier in May, Kilkeary and Kash were the Best of the Best Qualifiers at an event in Springfield, Ohio, and the Best of the East Barrels in Columbiana, Ohio. They will soon compete in the National Pole Bending Championship in Virginia.
She credits her parents, siblings and grandparents Jack and Joanne Miller of Latrobe for their support and encouragement through training and competition.
Kilkeary goes to the boarding stable in Acme every day and trains Kash five days a week. She’ll be able to keep up with the training and racing while she studies cosmetology at Westmoreland County Community College.
“The people at the stable feed the horses and clean the stalls, but I have to brush and bathe Kash and take care of his hooves, and ride him and just about everything else,” she said. “It becomes your everything, kind of your whole life. It’s very time consuming, but it’s worth it.”
Kash loves any treats, especially apples, she noted. He also loves attention.
“You connect with horses really quick and they become your best friend,” Kilkeary said. “Kash is like a big dog and is very attached to me. We have grown very close. You can make a really strong connection with your horse, and in the end, it comes down to you and him. We have a really strong connection.”
