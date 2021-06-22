When Tony Baez Milan of Unity Township watched his daughter deliver a show stopping song at the end of her ninth grade performance in “Fame,” he knew then that she was going to be an actress.
“It was that clear to me,” he said years later. “But I waited a while and we really didn’t talk about it. Then sure enough, little by little, she started hinting.”
His daughter, 23, goes by the stage name of Amanda Arcadia. She is a 2016 graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School and majored in acting for a bachelor of fine arts degree from Point Park University in Pittsburgh.
The recent short film that she starred in, a horror comedy called “Rookie Baby,” was accepted in horror film festivals in Romford, England, and Houston, Texas, where she was nominated for best actress in both festivals. The film was also accepted in a festival in Cape Town, South Africa. Entry and acceptance are still pending at several other festivals.
The film was written, directed and produced by her father, a filmmaker with a focus on sci-fi, horror and comedy.
He’s also executive director of admissions at Douglas Education Center in Monessen.
“I was always around creative energy and then I started doing theater at Latrobe Junior and Senior High and I really enjoyed that,” Arcadia said. “My parents really encouraged me. My mother (Tracey Snyder de Baez) is not in the business, but she has always been a huge supporter.”
Milan grew up in Puerto Rico and came to Pittsburgh when he was 18 to study at Carlow College (now university). He has written, produced and directed a number of short films, and yes, he has influenced Arcadia and given her advice as both a father and as a director.
“I had some influence because of what I do and how close we are, but I wouldn’t take any of that credit,” he said. “Amanda gives a really good performance in ‘Rookie Baby’ for someone so young. But it’s not just that. It’s a varied sort of performance, a lot of things that she does in it.”
Milan wrote the “complex and difficult” role specifically with Arcadia in mind. As the director, he watched her take it to the next level.
“She can do anything,” he said. “Then the nomination came from Houston, and when the nomination came from England, that was double confirmation of what I basically knew, that she’s good. And that is not a parent talking. That’s a film director talking.”
“Rookie Baby” was filmed in Monessen with cooperation from the local school district and the city police department.
“It’s about a young police officer trying to do her best and encountering horrific situations and having hilarious reactions to them,” Arcadia said. “What I like about comedy and horror is that there’s a lot of truth and honesty in them. Comedy is a relatable way of communication, and with horror, you can take ordinary situations and current events and just apply them in a film. I don’t find the horror stuff scary.”
Arcadia’s favorite horror film is “Get Out,” which she described as “also a little bit of comedy.” She grew up watching Frankenstein and Dracula movies, and reading the fiction of Edgar Allan Poe.
“I feel like they will always have a certain nostalgic quality for me,” she said. “I appreciate them cinematically and what they did for the horror genre.”
Arcadia now lives in Pittsburgh and works at a café in Mt. Lebanon to pay the bills.
“I would like to continue to make a name for myself in this industry and I do want this to be my full time profession,” she said. “Film, TV, theater — I’m interested in it all and I really want to be a performer. Pittsburgh has a growing industry for film and that’s one of the reasons that I decided to stay here for a while after college. The city has a very rich theater scene as well. I also like to write comedy and another one of my goals is to get into standup comedy.”
Arcadia’s older brother Ian Oz, also a graduate of GLHS, is an artist and illustrator.
“My wife and I are really proud of both of our kids,” Milan said. “And parents should be, no matter what their kids do. If they’re talented, that’s great, but the first thing and the last thing that a parent should do is be proud of their kids.”
For more information, visit Amanda-arcadia.com and tonybaezmilan.com.
