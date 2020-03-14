Greater Latrobe grad directing marketing communications for Bud Light Beer

Miles Ritenour wrote features for the school newspaper and covered sports events when he was a student at Greater Latrobe Senior High School (Class of 2006). He also worked on the morning news program that was produced at the school’s TV studio. So pursuing a career in print or broadcast journalism was a logical move when he enrolled at Point Park University (Class of 2010) in Pittsburgh.
He ended up switching his major to public relations and marketing in his junior year, with a dream of someday working in sports.
In a roundabout way, that’s what he’s doing.
Ritenour is director of marketing and communications for Anheuser-Busch’s Bud Light beer and has been on the teams that created several popular sports-related projects and commercials. Remember the Medieval-themed “Dilly Dilly” commercial in the last Super Bowl? And the “Dilly Dilly” commercials before that?
“That was part of the ‘Dilly Dilly’ phenomenon that started in 2017,” he said. “It takes place in like the Game of Thrones, and people are bringing Bud Light to the king. People started to say ‘Dilly Dilly,’ and that was Bud Light’s identity for two years and it continued to be part of the culture.”
“Dilly Dilly” started appearing on shirts, hoodies, hats and socks. And what does it mean?
Nothing. It’s just fun to say.
Ritenour was also part of the team that created the commercial where the king issues a proclamation to the Philadelphia Eagles, then toasts them with “Philly Philly.” That project ended with giving away a lot of free beer to the city.
“One of the trainers at the camp had said that he would buy beer for the entire city if the Eagles won the Super Bowl,” Ritenour said. “We said that if they made it, the beer is on us, and we delivered on the promise.”
Then there was the Bud Light Victory Fridge Madness when the Cleveland Browns beat the New York Jets. Coolers filled with beer were placed around Cleveland and unchained when the team won.
“My agency team and I came up with that one,” he said. “We have a ton of creative people and I’m fortunate to be working with some of the best marketers in the world.”
Ritenour served several internships in the Pittsburgh area before graduating from Point Park University and he also did some freelance writing.
“Every semester I would apply to work for the Penguins hockey team in their media, and finally got an internship with them for a while,” he said.
“I thought I had a career path there, but it didn’t pan out. I had to find another public relations job in Pittsburgh but there weren’t a lot available.”
Ketchum, Inc., a global public relations firm that was founded in Pittsburgh, didn’t have a job opening, but they took him on as an intern and he worked on accounts like Kellogg’s and Purina. In 2012, he had the opportunity to work for Ketchum’s office in New York City.
His parents, Gary and Michelle, helped him to move into an apartment in East Harlem.
“I think my mom cried when they left me there,” Ritenour said. “I was living with five strangers.”
He was hired by Anheuser-Busch in December 2016 to prepare press materials and press releases, maintain contact with the news media and prepare executives for speaking engagements.
“There are campaigns that I helped to bring to life in my time here,” he said.
Ritenour now lives in the Williamsburg area of Brooklyn and is engaged. He returns to the area four or five times a year to visit his family in Youngstown, where he grew up.
