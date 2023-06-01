Greater Latrobe Senior High School’s Class of 2023 will have commencement tonight. The event is slated for 7 p.m. at Latrobe Memorial Stadium where 278 graduates will be awarded diplomas. In case of inclement weather, graduation will be held at the same time Friday, June 2.
Speakers for the commencement include:
- Izzy Trice, Valedictorian and class treasurer. Izzy is the daughter of Megan Keys.
Izzy’s activities include varsity volleyball team, vice president of Key and Interact clubs, National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society treasurer, student council, global scholars, Science National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta and American Sign Language Club. She has received an Outstanding Young Citizen award and was a Rotary student of the month. Scholarships Izzy has been awarded include the Westmoreland Columbus 500 Merit Scholarship and the CNS Health and Education Foundation — The Ameene G. Makdad Memorial Scholarship. Her future plans are to attend University of Pittsburgh to study biology on a pre-med track with a minor in Spanish and American Sign Language certificate.
- Lily Fenton, Salutatorian and class vice president. Lily is the daughter of Neal and Sandy Fenton.
Lily’s activities include varsity volleyball team, president of Fellowship of Christian Athletes and student council. She has received an Outstanding Young Citizen award and was a Westmoreland County Scholar Athlete finalist. Scholarships Lily has been awarded include the ISM Sons and Daughters of Membership Scholarship and the W.T. Scheeren Scholar-Athlete Scholarship. Her future plans are to attend University of Notre Dame to continue her athletic and academic career. Lily intends to major in civil engineering.
- Corey Boerio, class president. Cory is the son of Mark and Trisha Boerio.
Corey’s activities include wrestling and football. He served as team captain on the football team and was a Second Team tight end and linebacker. He is also an All-State wrestler and won the Creed Westfall Award. Scholarships Corey has been awarded include the Coach Charles U. Findley Football Scholarship, the David A. Snyder Scholar-Athlete Scholarship and the Jonathan A. Stovich Wrestling Scholarship. Corey’s future plans are to attend Kent State for wrestling, where he also won a scholarship. He intends to major in pre-med.
- Shae O’Barto, class secretary. Shae is the daughter of Dave and Buffy O’Barto.
Shae’s activities include Art National Honor Society, National Honor Society, Key Club and Interact. Her future plans are to attend Douglas Education Center to earn an esthetician license.
The Greater Latrobe Senior High School Class of 2023 includes Brodie Rae Agostinone, Austin Michael Alfaro, Ethan Charles Allias, Sophie Judith Amorose, Cameron James Baker, Ethan C.I. Banks, Jesse J. Barkley Jr., Anthony Dante Basciano, Erick Dejesus Batista, Kaden J. Batsa, Paityn M. Bauer, Riley N. Baughman, Jack Christopher Beddick, Makenzie J. Beers, Mark A. Bellissimo, Emma Madelyn Blair, Mary C. Blycheck, Corey Thomas Boerio, Jadyn Elizabeth Borbonus, Rebecca Jeanne Bouknight, Chloe Grace Boyette, Megan S. Brackney, Logan R. Bradish, Nolan J. Brahosky, Brady Michael Bryer, Rilee Buccigrossi, Gabriele Reagan Burd, Marissa Nicole Bures, Aidan D. Butina, Landon M. Butler, Chase W. Cagle, Daniel Nathan Calabrace, Christopher Michael Callahan, Cooper J. Campbell, Gabrielle M. Carroll, Lirik Rhemi Carson, Hope Isabella Cerny, Celina Chen, Emily Chesla, Alana Michelle Cindric, Luke Bruno Cline, Sean L. Cochran, Joshua J. Coffee, Joseph James Coletti, Blake J. Collins, Hadley J. Cooper, Darin James Cope, Jonathan Ray Cosner, Emma Grace Cowan, Steven Walter Crusan, Shawn Anthony Dahlstrom, Michael C. Daigle, Morgan Lee Davis, Ryan M. Davis, Sofia Kennedy DeCerb, Sydney Paige DeGram, Ty Maddox Dell, Taylor Marie Desko, Anthony Michael Detore Jr., Seth T. Diehl, Meghan MacLaren DiVittis, Camille Nicole Dominick, Raymond Dupilka III, Brendan D. Durst, John Hamiliton Elder V., Kayla Star Elliott, Autumn M. Farabaugh, Tyler Kerr Fazekas, Benjamin M. Federico, Lilian Mae Fenton, Kendra P. Ferrenberg, Dominik A. Flenniken, Reya Luz Foster, Koen Richard Fulton, Louis A. Garbeglio, Mia Nicol Garbeglio, Natalie Michelle Gessler, Paulina Magdalena Gorges, Timothy Jay Grabiak, Madison Elizabeth Gresh, Camara J. Grimm, Lucy Ann Gross, Nicholas Brian Grubbs, Noah Angelo Guidos, Alexandra Nichole Marie Harr, Abigale Sonny Hart, Fletcher Nicholas Harvey, Lily Ku’uipo Haverly, Joshua Robert Havrilla, Wyatt Christopher Held, Amy Elaine Helfferich, Joseph Eugene Henderson Jr., Ramiya Henderson, Grace A. Henigin, Emma Page Herrington, Sarah M. Hickman, Bryson S. Hill, Richard Joseph Hillwig, Paul McWherter Horne, Allyson Marie Horner, Kate Howard, Luke Lawrence Hoyle, Tessa Renee Hrubes, Nathaniel C. Huczko, Eden Jiang, Wesley R. Jividen, Arielle Elizabeth Johnson, Celsey Christine Johnson, Giovanna Ellena Jones, Abigail M. Kantoris, Sydney Marie Kaylor, Connor N. Keddie, Anna Grace Kilkeary, Vincent B. Kilkeary, Brynna Rayne King, Jaiden Brian Kiss, Aidan Edward Klimek, Alexis J. Komperda, Andrew Michael Kozuch, Hayden Lissette Kraynick, Madison Andrea Kraynick, Maya Darlene Krehlik, Cameron Alan Kuzmin, Makayla Aliz’e Kuzmin, Connor M. Lakin, Ellexa Grace Lamolinara, Emily Frances Lash, August H. Lawrence, Hannah Michelle Lazeski, Sheldon G. Lazor, Maria Gabrielle Lazzaro, Kara M. Lechman, Abigail Hope Leonard, Ayden Marie Leone, Franco William Lewis, Rachel G. Little, Zachary M. Long, Joshua D. Loughry, Kierra Ann Madey, Brayden M. Madey, Makenna Lynn Malone, Nikolas James Manolakos, Rocco A. Marino, Hannah K. Markle, Jason Alexander Markowsky, Bayne E. Marshall, Josie L. Marts, Anthony Massari, Avery Kathryn Massaro, Thomas Robert Mathew, Alexus Ann Mattioli, Tyler Anthony McCartney, Mikayla Elizabeth McClain, James F. McDermott, Benjamin P. McIlnay, Olivia Kay Meadows, Kendall Noelle Mehalic, Kayla Christine Meketa, Thomas William Melago III, Eric P. Miller, Madelaine Rose Mohler, Angelina S. Molina, Tyler Andrew Mondock, Bailey G. Moskal, Delaney T. Mulroy, Quinlin M. Mulroy, Donovan Riley Murphy, Gianna M. Murray, Skylar Blade Musnug, Peyton Andrew Myers, Chelsea Leah Nagy, Henry James Navarre, Lila Naylor, Tyler Adam Nelson, Halie Rose Nicholson, Alexis M. Noel, Lauren M. Noonan, Thea Emma Alicia Norlander, Shae Rochelle O’Barto, Vincent James Oddo, Owen Christopher Ortiz, Sydney James Pardee, Jake Jonathan Pavlik, Chance Alexander Pedder, Joseph C. Pevarnik, Joshua Steven Pfister, Kendall Ida Piper, Rowan Rae Pletcher, Krista Noel Plows, Hannah Marie Polosky, Kyleigh Elizabeth Pompilio, DeLaney Faith Porterfield, Selaine H. Powell, Emily Frances Dorothy Pry, Patrick William Quinn, Ryley Elizabeth Quinn, Ryan John Rasefske, Laney M. Ray, Keith A. Reed, Ryleigh Dylan Repko, Alec Donald Rhoades, Benjamin M. Ridilla, Hunter L. Rishel, Makayla L. Roach, John David Robinson, Ruben Carlos Rojas Jr., Nathan M. Roth, Zachary J. Ruby, Olivia Christine Marie Ruffner, Pearl Margaret Russell, Gracie Rose Russo, James P. Russo, Lauren Marie Sapp, Ashley Danielle Schall, Brynn Michelle Schirf, Taylor Lynn Schmauch, Wyatt S. Schmucker, Emily Christine Schrum, Nina Marie Schultz, Kristen Mackenzie Scranton, Kyle J. Shaffer, Lauren Emma Shaffer, Kirollos M. Shaker, Jacob Alexander Shaulis, Nathaniel D. Sheffler, Christian Alexander Shenkle, Chase M. Siko, Sean W. Silva, Christopher Lewis Simile, Aliyah Reign Simon-Gornik, Aidan Vaun Slater, Hayden M. Smartnick, Logan Smetanka, Declan Donato Smith, Kylie Kaye Smith, Piper Shea Soluri, Natalie A. Stauffer, Michael David Sterrett, Kollin Matthew Stevens, Madison Elizabeth Stoner, Josette Ann Straigis, Alec C. Sukay, Gabriella F. Sukay, James Quin Sumner, Emily Anna Sweeney, Alex David Szymanski, Amber Renae Taylor, Arielle Marie Teppert, Ashlynn Rochelle Thomas, Karly Anne Thomas, Abigail May Thompson, Aiden Daniel Tingle, Isabel Kathryn Trice, Christopher C. Tshibaka, Reagan Alexandra Twaddle, Abigail Grace Vogelsang, Bryn A. Vogelsang, Braiden D. Vogt, Christopher J. Voytilla, Kailei Marie Washburn, Isiac Scott Waszo, Alexandra Faith Watson, James B. Watson, Paige Danielle Watson, Lauren E. Weatherton, Reid A. West, Jacob H. Wetmore, Kassidy Anne White, Kyra Lynn White, Parker Macey Williams, Madeline Elaine Wilson, Nathaniel James Wisner, Kaitlyn Elizabeth Woodring, Buddy Houston Young, Taryn Rose Yutzy, Benjamin Zilliot, Kenneth Richard Zimmerman III and Piper A. Zufall.
