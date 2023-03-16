The Greater Latrobe School District will be facing a need to replace quite a few teachers after up to 17 staff members notified the district they will be retiring after this school year.
School board members learned of the situation Tuesday when Superintendent Michael Porembka announced the impending resignations of 21 staff members, including the 15 due to retirement, with two more coming before the end of the year, at the committee of the whole meeting.
“When you have a staff of 261 teachers and you have to replace 17 of them ... that’s 451 years of experience that’s going to leave at the end of the school year,” said Porembka.
In addition to the 15 teachers on the evening’s agenda, which the board will vote on next week at its regular meeting, there was also a guidance counselor, food service worker, custodian, two spring sports coordinators and two coaches on the way out.
According to Porembka, there hasn’t been a year like this, as far as having to replace this many teachers in recent memory, but he believes there may have been something comparable, or perhaps worse, in the late ’90s.
Although Porembka said it isn’t the number of teachers they will need to replace that is significant, but rather the years of experience. The average years of experience is 27 years across those retiring staff members.
“You can’t replace that immediately,” Porembka said.
In addition, Porembka said when reviewing the retirement letters it is clear the choice of retiring was not an easy one for the majority of the staff members who chose it.
“They talk in their letters about ‘this was not an easy decision, I love this so much,’” he said, adding he was impressed by their feelings and emotions about the district.
“I think that’s a testament to our culture here at Greater Latrobe.”
In addition, school directors next week will also vote to approve four professional personnel/substitute teachers: Camila Bonandi, Chad Clair, Amanda McLay and Claire Smeltzer.
The regular board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. March 21.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
