The Greater Latrobe School District will be facing a need to replace quite a few teachers after up to 17 staff members notified the district they will be retiring after this school year.

School board members learned of the situation Tuesday when Superintendent Michael Porembka announced the impending resignations of 21 staff members, including the 15 due to retirement, with two more coming before the end of the year, at the committee of the whole meeting.

Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.