The annual parade will begin Tuesday, July 4, at 10:30 a.m. at the corner of Irving Avenue and Ligonier Street in Latrobe. It will continue down Ligonier Street to the corner of Weldon Street, then turn left onto Jefferson Street and disburse right after the old Valley Dairy.
Immediately after the parade a Foam Dance Party will be held in the Memorial Stadium parking lot for one hour.
After the parade the midway will open, with various food booths and food trucks to entice your pallet. DJ Don Truxal will be playing all your favorite music throughout the day until 6 p.m. Bingo will be under the big tent, hosted by the Tony Angelo Aerie 01188 Fraternal Order of Eagles from 1 p.m. until dusk.
The restrooms at both ends of the stadium will be accessible, as well as a few porta potties throughout the celebration area.
Craft vendors and information booths will be set up throughout the area.
The Robindale Kids Arena will open at 1 p.m. inside the visitors’ side of the stadium, with a bounce house, a bounce obstacle course and a Crayola bounce house for the little ones. A nerf arena and a trackless train are also available for the $5 ride-all-day wrist band. Face painting, kids games and High Kix Karate inflatables will be available for purchase.
At 6:30 p.m., St. Joseph’s Club will bring the “I want my MTV band” to the Xcoal stage to put on a show that will delight everyone, old and young, until 9 p.m.
Then at 9:45 p.m. the fireworks will begin!
